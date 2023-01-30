See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Below

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, FEAT. BLAINE AIDEN KRAUSS & MORE! - FEBRUARY 1 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

One of 54 Below's most popular evenings has now been made a monthly event!

Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night.

Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance" -all with a full band and NYC's most acclaimed singers. This is one event you won't want to miss! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

We will be rolling out the dance floor for this occasion and partnering with Emmanuel Pierre Antoine Dance Studio, who will bring their world-class dance instructors to start the party! All 7pm shows will feature a dance lesson prior to the show so put on your best disco outfit and arrive early to brush up on your steps! A $100 voucher will be awarded to the best dressed guest at each show.

Featuring Susan Agin, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Tyce Green, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Larry Lelli, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Devin L. Roberts, Matt Scharfglass, and Mike Schwitter.

7:00pm performance: $75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL, FEATURING CAST MEMBERS OF 1776 - FEBRUARY 2 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get a sneak peek of We Start In Manhattan, written and performed by real-life couple Ariella Serur and Sav Souza, along with fellow cast members from the 1776 Broadway revival. Filled with humor and heart, this musical tells the story of a one-night stand turned month-long road trip, exploring the nuances and delights of intimacy with an expiration date. (Like if Once and The Last Five Years had a slutty, gay child!) So grab your Tinder date and keys to the U-Haul, and join us for an exciting celebration of queerness, community, and new musical theatre!

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Mehry Eslaminia, Kristolyn Lloyd, Sara Porkalob, Sushma Saha, Ariella Serur, Brooke Simpson, Sav Souza, and Imani Pearl Williams.

Directed by Ellie Heyman.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW- VALENTINE'S DAY EDITION! - FEBRUARY 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

February's Staff Show will be a special early Valentine's Day-themed edition!

Featuring Juan Giordano Aranguren, Mark Beyer, Ernie Bird, Tara Bull, Michelle Cabot, Maddie Carney, Grace Flavien, Javier Garcia, Gabriel Generally, Matt Hohmann, Brianna Justine, Alex Martins, Claire O'Neill, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Pier Lamia Porter, Macon Prickett, Gretchen Schneider, and Izzy Trainor.

Hosted by Kevin Ferguson.

Produced by Brooke Beatty.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON - FEBRUARY 3 & 4 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on February 4 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison

Love? Ain't it grand...and confusing. Tony Award® nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew is a singer and actor with credits including A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova. This is a night you won't want to miss!

$50 cover charge ($56.5 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATT SALDIVAR - FEBRUARY 3 AT 9:30 PM

Matt Saldivar is a New York City-based performer who has originated numerous principal roles in Broadway productions, including The Wedding Singer, Grease (2007 revival), and Honeymoon in Vegas. He is a long time member of the band The Petersons, who performed all over New York over the course of almost 20 years, including multiple appearances at 54 Below. He has written and performed his own compositions with The Petersons but also has a deep catalogue of music that has only rarely been performed live.

This will be his first full evening of original work at a major NYC venue. A combination of roots, rock, funk dance and ballads, his music falls in the air of a biracial and 1990s East Village influence. Special guests will include old friends and Broadway colleagues, singing compositions in both English and Spanish.

Joined by Rick Holmes on drums and percussion, Sean Nowell on sax and flute, Josh Rouah on bass and keys, Carla Springer on backing vocals, and Mark Springer on guitar.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEBRUARY 4 & 18 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Andrew Bourgoin on February 4.

The February 4 performance, the 100th edition, will feature Rose Chamblee, Stella Katherine Cole, Stephen DeRosa, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Jared Goodwin, Kylie Heyman, Garrison Hunt, Kendrick Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sophie Rapeijko, Brian Charles Rooney, Jenny Lee Stern, and Michael Winther.

More stars to be announced for the February 18 show!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NORTHERN EXPOSURE, FEAT. PAUL ALEXANDER NOLAN, SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, CHILINA KENNEDY, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 5 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway's biggest stars showcase the best of Canadian Musical Theatre. Discover new works created by our neighbors to the north, interpreted by Broadway veterans Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful, The Band's Visit national tour) Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, Jesus Christ Superstar), Bryonha Marie (Prince of Broadway, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Evan Alexander Smith (Merrily We Roll Along, Little Shop of Horrors), Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz) and more!

Additional performances by composers Britta Johnson (Dora Award winner, Life After) and Colleen Dauncey (Grow, with Akiva Romer-Segal and Matt Murray), all combine for an extraordinary evening that you won't want to miss!

Joined by Lauryn Alexandria, Alessandro Costantini, Joel Cumber, Izad Etemadi, Anika Johnson, Chelsea Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS STARKID - FEBRUARY 5 AT 9:30 PM

Live from the Trail to Oregon, we are headed back to Hogwarts!

Join us at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as we honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid. Come get silly with Aly Marie Mazzie & Brenna Patzer (Co-Directors) as we board the Hogwarts express with this star-studded cast. we'll be belting out the hits you know and love from StarKid classics like: A Trail to Oregon, Holy Musical Batman, Twisted, and of course, A Very Potter Musical (and many more!).

Featuring Chloe Castro-Santos, Brenna Patzer, Clark Mantilla, Aly Marie Mazzie, Julian Perez, Oliver Richman, Victoria Vagasy, Shayne Vasquez, Eli Weary, and Chloë Wendler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PIPPIN: THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST REUNION CONCERT - FEBRUARY 6 & 7 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The performance on February 7 at 7:00pm will also be livestreamed. For more information, click here.

We've got magic to do when 54 Below presents Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. Legendary original 1972 Broadway cast members reunite to share stories and songs from the landmark Tony Award®-winning musical, with its iconic score by Stephen Schwartz. You'll hear "Corner of the Sky," "Magic to Do," "I Guess I'll Miss the Man," "Extraordinary," "No Time At All," and more. Produced and directed by original cast member Walter Willison, with music direction by Michael Lavine. Join us, for this once-in-a-lifetime event. It's time to start livin'!

Starring John Rubinstein, Joy Franz, Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Gene Foote, Will D. McMillan, Jennifer Nairn-Smith, Pamela Sousa, Walter Willison, and Leland Palmer, with Aaron Lee Battle.

7:00pm performance: $75-$85 cover charge ($84-$95 with fees). $110-$125 premium seating ($122.50-$139 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $55-$75 cover charge ($61-$84 with fees). $85-$110 premium seating ($95-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT!, FEAT. LEN CARIOU, KEVIN CHAMBERLIN, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"This book is an absolutely wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and also for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love." -John Doyle, Tony Award®-Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

"An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past." -Susan Stroman, Tony Award®-Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

"If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals." -Jerry Zaks, Four-Time Tony Award®Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Those are just some of the praises for new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew. Now this book, which rounds-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is being given a one-night-only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals.

Join us on February 8th for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W Schneider (Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends) will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world. Expect some of Broadway's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Featuring George Lee Andrews, Caitlin Belcik, Jim Brochu, LaDonna Burns, Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlin, Beth Fowler, Alexandra Amadeo Frost, Janine LaManna, Lee Roy Reams, and Mark William.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Music direction by Kevin David Thomas.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS RIHANNA, FEAT. ALYSSA WRAY, CAROLINA RIAL, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 8 AT 9:30 PM

Rihanna will not appear at this performance.

With OUR superbowl, Rihanna's half time performance, coming up... we felt this was appropriate. "Shut Up and Drive" to 54 Below and celebrate the music of and icon that is badgalriri in 54 Sings Rihanna. From the timeless hits of "Disturbia" and"SOS" to some of her "newer" bops "Love on the Brain" and "This is What You Came For," you're in for quite a ride. Directed and produced by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio, 54 Sings Rihanna will be the warm-up act for what will be a historic set on Super Bowl Sunday. Featuring TikTok stars, new music artists, and Broadway up n' comings alike, let's make 54 Below our own personal halftime show. See you there! Music direction by Brian Russell Carey.

Featuring Jaelyn Alexander, Kate Coffey, Robin Dunavant, Hannah Ellowitz, Tali Green, Eli Hamilton, Genevieve Joers, Emily Kay, Claire Kwon, Braden Phillips, Carolina Rial, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Molly Russo, Jenna San Antonio, Carson Stewart, Jae Weit, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LORNA LUFT: 70, GIRL, 70 - FEBRUARY 9-11 AT 7:00 PM

Join Lorna Luft as she celebrates her 70th birthday this February at 54 Below! Lorna will share her adventures of growing up in entertainment through songs made famous by her mother, renowned film legend Judy Garland, tales of old Hollywood and Broadway, and favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook. With song and story, Lorna will take audiences on a journey through 70 years of a life filled with strength, resilience, and gratitude.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me-The Judy Garland Songbook, melds one of the world's most familiar songbooks with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $125-130 premium seating ($139-144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN & JEN: A CONCERT CELEBRATION, FEAT. ANDREW LIPPA, RACHEL TUCKER, & LEWIS CORNAY! - FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a heart-rendering evening featuring the songs of John & Jen! From the award winning composer of The Addams Family, Big Fish, and The Wild Party, John & Jen is an emotional rollercoaster that explores the dynamics of family relationships. Starring Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker and introducing Lewis Cornay, this brand new and adapted version of this timeless musical plays in person for the first time in the US following a 5-star sell out run in London & successful stream on BroadwayHD.

This production is the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown & Andrew Lippa.

Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Bray Products Ltd., directed by Guy Retallack with musical direction by Andrew Lippa.

Starring Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay.

$45 cover charge ($51with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE - FEBRUARY 10 AT 9:30 PM

This performance is also being livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The New York Comedy scene's best-kept secret is that your favorite comics all are former theatre kids. Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope (famously not BFAs) bring together New York's funniest together for one night to let them live out their forgotten dream. The brightest names in comedy belt their hearts out to their favorite musical theatre songs and you won't want to miss it!

Featuring Tessa Belle, Walker Caplan, Sydney Duncan, Francesca D'Uva, Jess Elgene, Emily Evans, Esther Fallick, Arti Gollapudi, Rachel Horwitz, Gara Lonning, Richard Perez, Karolena Teresa, Chloe Troast, Jamie Linn Watson, Garrett Williams and more!

Music direction by Jessie Rosso.

Produced by Claudia DeTrempe, Hali Letlow, and Hailey Cohn.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want - need? - to hear love songs, well, it's got to be a Saturday night. And we've got the most romantic, the most glorious - and always the most famous - love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION - FEBRUARY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White's interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Seal, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken and others. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Valentine's Celebration of love songs as Alton envelopes you with his rich, smooth baritone.

After a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Alton added author and in demand keynote speaker to his list of titles. His critically acclaimed book, My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance, filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life, is published by Disney Editions. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon, and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy. Alton has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar Winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar Nominee Sam Elliott and has had guest star roles on the hit TV series "Law and Order," "The Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Bull," "Dear Edward," "Let The Right One In," "Manifest," and is featured in the new season of "Dexter," to name a few. Please feel free to join him on his Facebook fan page, @WhiteAlton on Twitter, @Alton2459 on Instagram and Altonfitzgeraldwhite.com.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BERKLEE NYC'S STEPPIN' OUT: ORIGINAL SONGS FROM NEW MUSICALS - FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:30 PM

After spending a year at the legendary Power Station Studios writing 13 original musicals, the inaugural cohort of BerkleeNYC's Writing and Design for Musical Theatre Master's degree program is back on one stage! These writers are bringing excerpts from their new musicals to 54 Below, with songs from A Great Day in Harlem, Burn, Cicada 3301, Forestine, The Intersection of Transient Souls, Joy, Melia and the Abandoned Laboratory, Midas, More than One Love Story, Shadow in the Sun, Stevie and the Infinite Scroll, Sunken Cathedral, and Through the Frame. Join this magnificent cohort of writers as they step out into the streets of New York and raise their voices proudly.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY! - FEBRUARY 14 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine's Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

Featuring Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, Eli Bolin and Allison Posner, Aaron De Jesus and Gail Bennett, Liana Hunt and Larkin Bogan, Kyra Kennedy and Alex Branton, Joriah Kwamé and Jacob Lindquist, David LaMarr and Darnell White, Kelvin Moon Loh and Anthony Fett, Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis, and Brynn Williams and Gerald Jordan.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

7:00pm performance: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $85 prix fixe menu.

9:30pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $85 prix fixe menu.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY PART THREE, FEAT. STEPHEN SCHWARTZ & MORE! - FEBRUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind-the-scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did...told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all-star Broadway cast.

Featuring Major Attaway, LaDonna Burns, Mike Cefalo, Hilary Cole, Erin Davie, Debbie Gravitte, AJ Holmes, Joe Iconis, Bruce Landry, Kelly Lester, Richard Maltby Jr., T. Oliver Reid, Stephen Schwartz, and Mark William.

The concert will be co-hosted by Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Dramatists Guild.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: MILEY VS. HANNAH, FEAT. GABRIELLA JOY RIDRIGUEZ & MORE! - FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Miley Cyrus will not appear at this performance.

Coming to you live from Broadway's Basement, you'll get the best of both worlds with this nostalgic pop concert, featuring songs by hit artist Miley Cyrus and her alter ego, Hannah Montana. With songs from all walks of Miley/Hannah's life, you're guaranteed to have a blast. Be a true friend and don't miss out on our performers living their popstar dreams at The Best of Both Worlds: Miley vs. Hannah.

Featuring Caroline Bachman, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Wesley Cappiello, Grace Chermak, Cydney Clark, Katelyn Crall, Sarah Helbringer, Christian Melhuish, Kevin O'Leary, Jacquelyne Paige, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Elora von Rosch, and Austin Turner.

Directed and produced by Morgan Milone, with music direction by James Stryska.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VALENTINE'S DAY WEEKEND WITH THE COUNTESS, STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS - FEBRUARY 16-18 AT 7:00 PM

You are not going to want to miss Valentine's Day Weekend with Countess Luann de Lesseps as she returns to the very place where she got her cabaret start, with the hottest cabaret show in memory.

The reality show icon has appeared for 13 seasons on "The Real Housewives of New York" and just wrapped "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," which will air on Bravo in the spring of 2023.

Countess Cabaret has been playing to sold-out houses across the country and 54 Below is thrilled to host this special 3-day engagement, to celebrate music, love, laughter, glamour and plenty of gossip.

Joined onstage by her hot band led by Musical director Brian Nash, and helmed once again by Director Richard Jay-Alexander, it's the party and night out you won't want to miss.

You'll be "Feelin' Jovani" in Broadway's very own Living Room, in the heart of New York City, while Luann continues to promise that "Money Can't Buy You Class." So put on your best and get ready to get up close and personal with The Countess herself.

$150 cover charge ($166. 50 with fees). $205-$210 premium seating ($222-$232.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT: YOUR FAVORITE SCHOOL-SET SONGS FROM MUSICALS - FEBRUARY 16 AT 9:30 PM

Missing the days of picking out your first day of school outfits, deciding where to sit at lunch, and ever-so-flattering yearbook photos? Or reminiscing about finding yourself and navigating your journey into adulthood? Well, come join us for Back to School Night where you can hear all of your favorite school-set musicals that will take you back in time. From "Revolting Children" (Matilda)... to "It Can't Be True" (13: The Musical) and many more, sung by your favorite artists, along with some fresh faces!

Featuring Jamishay Cammann, Erin Engleman, Max Heitmann, Molly Kavanaugh, Katriana Koppe, Mateo Lizcano, Andrew Maroney, Christian Maxwell, Summer Raye Mays, Claire McConnell, Marcus McGee, Moana Poyer, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Moana Poyer, with music direction by James Stryska.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROZ LIVE PRESENTS SONGS FROM GLADYS KNIGHT, FEAT. PRICELESS - FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30 PM

Under the musical direction of Daryl Johnson, playwright Roz Nixon celebrates the music of the legendary Gladys Knight. The concert will include tunes like "Midnight Train To Georgia," "Love Overboard," and "I Heard It Through Grapevine." In song and verse, the show tells the ambitious story of Gladys Knight /The Pips and their soulful journey to success. Singer and actress Priceless brings back precious memories, and as her audience leans in, and listens closely, they become reminiscent of a sweeter time.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL - FEBRUARY 19 AT 7:00 PM

Take a study break with the teens of Kimberly Akimbo at 54 Below! For one night only, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White sing their favorite songs in Akimbo After School. Grab your butterfly clips, friendship bracelets, and Tamagotchis for a night of jams with the class of '99!

Produced by Carly Heitner and Yoni Weiss.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS - VOLUME 3 - FEBRUARY 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance is also being livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The highly anticipated Volume 3 of Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals is here and ready for your enjoyment!

Join us again as we continue to celebrate the sweet and soulful sound that is Black Musicals. We'll be featuring songs from Black Musicals written by Black Creative teams both past and present - also continuing to showcase music from In Dahomey, the first full-length musical written and performed by Black Artists to play Broadway. "Ease on Down the Road" with us as we explore the music and history of those who came before us by rocking out to Eubie!, grooving with It Ain't Nothin' but The Blues, worshiping with Raisin the Musical, and much much more while also exploring some new sounds along the way.

Featuring Devin Bowles, Briana Brooks, J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Autumn Key, Brianna Justine, Isaiah Reynolds, Daniel Sampson and Kiara Wade.

Joined by Brandon Jackson on drums and Aamir Juman on bass.

Music direction by Gary Mitchell Jr.

Produced by Pier Lamia Porter.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TALIA SUSKAUER - FEBRUARY 20 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Talia Suskauer, currently starring as Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway, makes her solo show debut at 54 Below.

Talia invites you to see the world through songs that speak to her, featuring an eclectic array of music spanning folk, rock, and some of her Broadway favorites. Join Talia as she takes you on her meteoric journey from lanky teen to Broadway's leading lady in green.

7:00pm performance: $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $$75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND SERIES: JENNIFER HOLLIDAY - FEBRUARY 21-26 AT 8:30 PM

Tony® and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs. Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.

Jennifer Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with the lead role as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. Ms. Holliday immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." From 1985 to 1992, she had five Top 10 singles on the R&B and Dance Charts and her star continued to shine brightly with collaborations and appearances with other megastars: Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White and Foreigner, with whom she performed on a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Moviegoers and music lovers can also hear Ms. Holliday's voice on compilation albums for films such as In The Mood: The Sonny Wisecarver Story (1987), I'm Gonna Get You Sucka (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), Amazing Grace (2006) and Why Did I Get Married (2007). She also composed and sang the original songs for the soundtrack to The Rising Place (2001). In 2014, Ms. Holliday released her first album in two decades. This Song Is You stirred long-time fans and garnered a new generation of enthusiastic listeners landing Ms. Holliday back in the Top 20 R&B charts with rave reviews. Standout television appearances include David E. Kelley's "Ally McBeal," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance."

In 2016, Ms. Holliday returned to the stage starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as sultry singer Shug Avery. Her other recent theater credits include Sing Mahalia Sing: The Mahalia Jackson Story, Downhearted Blues: The Bessie Smith Story, Harlem Suite (as "Aretha Franklin"), Chicago (as "Mama Morton"), Grease (as "Teen Angel") and Black Nativity (as the "Angel of God"). She is a long-standing, dedicated supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

$350 cover charge ($366.50 with fees). $475 premium seating ($491.50 with fees). Four-course meal included in ticket price.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. RAMONA MALLORY, LUCIA SPINA, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program, this time both live AND in the comfort of your own living room via the magic (beans?) of livestream (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good.

With special guests Ramona Mallory and Lucia Spina.

Starring Rob Maitner, Michael Maliakel, Andrea Prestinario, Jody Reynard, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JORIAH KWAMÉ: [BLACK BOY JOY]FUL NOISE, FEAT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES, DANIEL QUADRINO, & MORE!- FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Since he was a child, award-winning musical theater composer Joriah Kwamé has struggled with his voice. Is it too high? Does it say the right things? Is it too loud? Before writing the now-viral MT stand-alone, "Little Miss Perfect," (which won the inaugural 2019 Write Out Loud Contest), Joriah had to find his voice through the many worlds he created to escape his stark reality as a neurodivergent black man in the midwest. After a sold-out 54 Below debut last summer and fresh off the Sony Pictures film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Joriah takes the stage once again to bring you his original music, with stripped-back arrangements, soaring vocals and some of Broadway's most exciting names. Join him as he makes a [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise.

Featuring Tiffany Francès, Troy Iwata, J. Quinton Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Nico Oliveri, Shereen Pimentel, Daniel Quadrino, Carolina Rial, Brynn Williams and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAMANTHA WILLIAMS - FEBRUARY 28 AT 7:00 PM

Samantha Williams is so excited to be making her solo show debut at 54 Below. This night will be a genre-less mashup of music that feeds the soul. Debuting original work, as well as funky covers spanning the genres of folk, R&B, and everything in between, Samantha will take living room jamming to new heights. Be prepared to go back into the world with more ease, more care, and a greater sense of community.

A Texas native, Samantha Williams made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award® winning hit musical Dear Evan Hansen as Alanna. She then went on to capture hearts as the spirited Emmie in the Tony Award® winning and Grammy-nominated Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change. Recently, she starred in the titular role of Alice in Life After at the Goodman Theater, earning her rave reviews. Additional credits include Pirates of Penzance (Mabel) and Sunday in the Park with George (Dot). Updates can be found at @sawmie.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

