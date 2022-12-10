Sandra Bernhard to Return to Joe's Pub in SANDRA BERNHARD: SOUL'D OUT This Month

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for her annual holiday run of shows December 27th through 31st with her all-new show Sandra Bernhard "Soul'd Out". Her holiday shows at Joe's Pub had become a New York traditional for ten straight years before the pandemic hit, keeping her from performing the last few years. Now she is back for the eleventh year! She'll also be performing live on stage throughout 2023 around the country and overseas.

The new holiday run of shows also coincide with Sandra Bernhard currently co-starring on season eleven of the hugely popular FX Television/Ryan Murphy series "American Horror Story" with this latest installation called "American Horror Story NYC" filmed in New York City.

She also appeared as a series regular in season three of the very successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show "POSE" reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients, following a memorable season one guest appearance and equally popular second season. She also previously did a special guest appearance on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse", highlighting a successful, decades long television career.

Sandra is also currently in her seventh year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award and the Huffington Post wrote..... "It's hard to describe, much in the same way it's hard to put words to a brilliant jazz artist's improvisations. She simply took the conversation places that were at once and enlightening, provocative and intimate." Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion have made Sandyland so successful.

Don't miss Sandra Bernhard "Soul'd Out" at Joe's Pub in New York City December 27th through 31st.

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214124®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fs%2Fsandra-bernhard%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information on Sandra Bernhard, visit: www.sandrabernhard.com