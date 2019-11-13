SHE WILL ROCK YOU: SONGS FROM THE COMPOSERS & LYRICISTS OF MAESTRA will Play at Feinstein's/54 Below

Bright stars of Broadway perform a rockin' evening of musical theater by the women who make the music in this industry. Maestra is an organization founded by Georgia Stitt that exists to give support, visibility, and community to female composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, music coordinators, and musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theater. It's time for them to be heard.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as you jam out to music by Maestra members, played by an all-female band. Featuring the music of Masi Asare, Britt Bonney, Andrea Daly, Carmel Dean & Mindi Dickstein, Tina deVaron, Beth Falcone, Jamie Maletz, Janet Noh, Ilene Reid, Zoe Sarnak, Angela Sclafani, Lynne Shankel, Rona Siddiqui, and Kathy Sommer, with performances by Broadway's Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Be More Chill), Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants, Honeymoon in Vegas, Allegiance), and more. Full cast and band will be announced at a later date.

She Will Rock You is produced by Jamie Maletz Musicals, and all proceeds will be donated to Maestra Music.

She Will Rock You plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You