SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Will Return To Café Carlyle March 13 & April 3

Seth Rudetsky & FRIENDS RETURN TO CAFÉ CARLYLE,

MARCH 13 AND APRIL 3

Back by popular demand, musician, comic and host of SiriusXM Broadway, Seth Rudetsky returns to Café Carlyle on Monday, March 13 and Monday, April 3. Seth Rudetsky has worked on Broadway for over 20 years as a conductor, pianist and actor. He produced and conducted the 2001 Dreamgirls concert with Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Lillias White, Norm Lewis and Billy Porter that was recorded on a 2 CD set and raised $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund.

Next Monday, March 13 is Dreamgirls Nite at Café Carlyle. Seth Rudetsky will host and music direct four brilliant stars - Sharon Catherine Brown, Darius de Haas, Natalie Wachen and special guest Wayne Brady - recreating incredible songs from the hit musical Dreamgirls with not just solos but also duets, trios, quartets and, giant group numbers. Natalie Wachen has starred in various productions of Dreamgirls and will soon be on Broadway in the new musical New York New York!. Darius de Haas will recreate his emotional version of "Family" that he sang at the 2001 Dreamgirls concert that united the audience and cast, taking place only 13 days after 9/11. Superstar Wayne Brady is a huge fan of the show and when he heard about Dreamgirls Nite at the Café Carlyle, he asked Seth if he could appear to which Seth responded with a giant YES! And finally, there's Sharon Catherine Brown who was hand-picked by the original created team of Dreamgirls including director/choreographer Michael Bennett to star as Effie White. She will recreate the role she played from coast-to-coast and will end the night with her soul-searing "And I Am Telling You".

On Monday April 3rd, Seth will return with Tales from Broadway Tours starring Tony Award nominees Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire), Anika Larsen (Beautiful) and one more to-be-announced star. The evening will feature tales about the ups and downs of touring the country in a big, splashy musical with hit songs from the shows in which these stars toured, including A Chorus Line (Seth), Forever Plaid (Seth), Rent (Anika), Xanadu (Anika), Something Rotten (Rob) and Avenue Q (Rob and Anika). Seth will also go "off topic" with Anika performing songs from her recent critically acclaimed performance in Almost Famous and Rob will show the audience his amazing Seymour from a recent stint in Little Shop Of Horrors. Come for an evening of amazing Broadway music and hilarious stories.

The performance will take place on Monday March 13 and Monday April 3 at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $95 per person for Bar Seating / $125 per person for General Seating and $175 per person for Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

