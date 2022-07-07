Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watch the next cycle of kids that you're going to be seeing on Broadway, today.

Jul. 7, 2022  

SCHOOL'D: The Next Class Of Broadway Will Take To The Stage at The Green Room 42 This Month

School'd at the Green Room 42 is featuring the next generation of Broadway stars. A bunch of theatre majors, some who have already been on Broadway, tours, TV, from different universities coming together to showcase who they are and who they want to be. It's going to be a super fun night with an incredible cast. Going back to school and on stage, featuring kids from Northwestern, NYU, Syracuse, Elon, USC, and more, watch the next cycle of kids that you're going to be seeing on Broadway, today.

The performance will take place on July 13th at 7pm.

Hosted and produced by Rachel Arianna Weintraub (Bend in the Road, Saturday Night Live) and music directed Joshua Turchin (A Perfect Fit Musical, Forbidden Broadway), this night of fun and singing is not to be missed. Featuring:

Rachel Arianna Weintraub - Northwestern University

Scarlett Diaz - University of Miami

Hayley Feinstein

Tori Feinstein

Ryan Kennedy - Syracuse University

Jake Kitchin - Marymount Manhattan College

Nicole Kolistas - Molloy/Cap 21

Charlie Pelletier - Elon University

Mary Stewart Sullivan- Webster Conservatory

Nicole Streger - Northwestern University

Joshua Turchin - New York University



