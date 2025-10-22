Ryan Doyle To Bring THE LIFE OF A SHOWBOY to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ryan Doyle will present The Life of a Showboy cabaret happening at The Green Room 42. It's his first cabaret back in New York after 3 years of performing on cruise ships all around the world.

Of course, Ryan's show title is a nod to Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl. "I've always admired her storytelling, and when she announced her latest album title, I immediately thought about how perfectly it could inspire this cabaret." But beyond the wink to Taylor, the concept was already there: it's the story of a theatre-loving kid who grows up and becomes a New York performer chasing his dreams. As an entertainer, Ryan does it all. He writes songs, orchestrates and even produces music. "The Life of a Showboy is essentially my journey, told through songs that capture the highs, lows, and absolute roller coaster ride along the way," he explained.

While Ryan is a graduate of Circle In The Square Theatre School, his love for theatre and his "aha" moment with regard to performing came when he was only 8 years old and cast as Young Patrick in his first musical, Mame. "I just remember being totally enthralled by the whole thing; not just the performing part, but everything around it. The rehearsals, tech week, the costumes, the lights, the quick changes, the pre-show energy, getting into hair and makeup-it all just felt like Disneyland to me. And honestly, it still does. There's something so magical about theatre; the collaboration, the storytelling, the energy surrounding it. Even though I love singing and writing pop music, theatre just hits a different part of my heart. Theatre artists definitely don't do it for the money-we do it because we can't 'not 'do it. It's that simple," he said.

As a two-time winner of YoungArts (https://youngarts.org)/ and the recipient of the LGBTQ+ Music Forward Foundation Artist Award (https://musicforwardfoundation.org/), Ryan has performed supporting and lead roles in numerous musicals. Most recently, he played The Baker in Into the Woods, but in between he's played everything from a traveling salesman to a Scottish wizard, and his favorite role to date, a cheese grater in Beauty and the Beast. Additionally, Ryan has also created and performed two sold-out solo shows for Society Cabaret in his hometown of San Francisco.

As for cruise ship entertaining, "it is also incredible," Ryan said. "Getting to sing on the high seas and explore the world is such a treat. But for me, nothing compares to diving into the Broadway catalog and sharing it in an intimate New York setting. This show is my chance to marry both experiences: the performer who loves to entertain an audience, and the theatre kid who's obsessed with storytelling through song."

Aidan S. Wells is Ryan's music director for the Green Room 42 show. "Aidan is a brilliant music director. He is a powerhouse in the New York cabaret scene and a fixture at venues like Green Room 42 and 54 Below." He also continually works in theater productions such as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and has worked on Broadway in the production of Frozen. "I feel so lucky to have his artistry shaping this show. Performing alongside him makes this whole experience even more exciting," Ryan said.

Without spoiling too much, expect a little bit of everything during The Life of a Showboy. There will be Broadway favorites, diva-worthy pop ballads, and even some original music. Ryan added, "And don't be surprised if there's a costume change or two. It's The Life of a Showboy, after all, you've got to keep the audience on their toes!"