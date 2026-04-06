Rona Siddiqui Tribute Concert Will Feature Special Guests Bryce Pinkham, Natasha Yvette Williams, and More

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A one-night tribute concert honoring the work of Grammy-nominated composer and lyricist Rona Siddiqui will take place on Monday, May 4 at 9:30 p.m. in New York City. The event will feature performances by Broadway artists including Bryce Pinkham, Natasha Yvette Williams, Aline Mayagoitia, and others, presenting songs from Siddiqui’s unproduced shows.

Framed as a theatrical tribute, the evening gathers performers and industry members to revisit Siddiqui’s body of work. The lineup will include Pinkham (Chess, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Williams (Some Like It Hot, Waitress), Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves), Oscar Whitney and Jackie Leon (Hell’s Kitchen), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc), Natalie Walker (Big Gay Jamboree), Nikko Benson (Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat), Sarah Corey (Letter to Harvey Milk), Dana Aber (Baggage at the Door), Andrew Willish-Woodward, and Connor Burns.

The concert will be directed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop) with music direction by Julianne Merrill (Music City). Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Middle Eastern Children’s Alliance.

Siddiqui is a New York City-based composer and lyricist whose honors include the Kleban Award for lyrics, the Jonathan Larson Grant, the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, the Mark O’Donnell Prize, and the ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award. Her musical The Brown Musical: A New Brown Musical, directed by Raja Feather Kelly, received a developmental workshop at Playwrights Horizons. Other works include Expect Victory (book by Kris Diaz), Father Time (with Bryce Pinkham, Zack Fine, and Kirya Traber), Hip Hop Cinderella (book by Scott Elmegreen), and Rattle the Cage (book by Pia Wilson and Lynn Rosen).

As music director of the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, Siddiqui received a Grammy nomination and an Obie Award. She has presented concerts of her work at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Joe’s Pub, and has performed at the White House, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.