14th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS is Coming to Joe's Pub

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The 14th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – will be performed at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 1. The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director. Tickets are now available.

In previous years, the concert event has featured the musical talents of downtown stars Cole Escola and Bridget Everett; TV and theater stars Alan Cumming and Nathan Lee Graham; R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Liz Callaway and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin and Daniel Reichard; nightlife fixtures Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto and Austin Scarlett, among many others.

The Ali Forney Center is the largest provider protecting LGBTQ+ homeless from the harms of homelessness. Through its 24/7 Drop-In Center, “Ali’s Place,” and a network of 13 emergency and transitional housing sites, the Ali Forney Center serves over 2,200 LGBTQ+ young people. As a leader in this space, the Ali Forney Center supports organizations to utilize their expertise to replicate their model of success across the country and around the world.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will take place at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 1 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $85 (partial view), $110 (Regular), $160 (Premium) and $185 (VIP). The $160 Premium seats include preferred seating, and a ticket to Ali Forney Center’s Summer Oasis Party on July 22. The $185 VIP seats includes premium seating, a ticket to Ali Forney Center’s Summer Oasis Party on July 23, and an exclusive post-show cocktail reception. All ticket prices are inclusive of service fees. The event has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person. Joe’s Pub is located at the Public Theater.