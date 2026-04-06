Lord Brian Alejandro to Return to Pangea with New Cabaret Show MY LIFE!

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Following a series of four consecutive sold-out engagements, Lord Brian Alejandro will make his return to the cabaret stage in a brand-new production, "My Life!"

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM, the iconic Pangea will play host to a night of storytelling and song that spans continents and decades. This strictly limited engagement reunites Lord Alejandro with his longtime collaborator, the powerhouse Musical Director Darnell White, fresh off his 2025 MAC and Lucille Lortel Award wins.

"My Life!" is more than a concert; it is a musical memoir. Born in the UK with proud Panamanian roots, Lord Brian's career is a tapestry of high-profile artistry-from his youth as a soloist at Carnegie Hall to over 20 years as a featured dancer with the legendary Katherine Dunham Company and the Eugene James Dance Company.

In this new production, he weaves these threads together, sharing witty, spontaneous, and moving accounts of the "intriguing characters" and "unique situations" he has encountered from London to New York and beyond. He also divulges as the reason for his year-long absence.

"Lord Brian is a master of the stage-witty, clever, and profoundly soulful," says collaborator Darnell White. "With the masterful arrangements of Darnell White at the keys, 'My Life!' is primed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, moving from jazz standards to personal anthems with the grace only a lifelong performer can command," chimes press agent, Jay Michaels.

Lord Brian Alejandro and Musical Director Darnell White will present My Life!—a cabaret premiere—on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Pangea, with the house opening at 6:00 PM and the performance beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35 online or $40 at the door (cash only, subject to availability), with a $20 food and/or beverage minimum per person. Tickets can be reserved via CUR8.