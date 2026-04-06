NYC 'Friendraiser' at The Triad to Benefit HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEA

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Cabaret artists will gather at Triad Theater on May 5, for the 3rd annual NYC “friendraiser” in support of LTV, local television in Easthampton, NY, and the upcoming season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea. Raise a glass with these fine vocal interpreters in NYC before heading East for a summer of melodic fun!

Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea hosts a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists. Many of this season's artists, including Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Stephanie Pope, Pamela Morgan, Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock will make an advance appearance at the Triad on May 5, in this musical salute to the new season. (Artists subject to change.)

Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea, is presented in the unique environs of LTV's intimate Studio Three Theater in Wainscott, NY. The recently announced 2026 season runs from June 28 through August 29.

Tickets for the new season, including Norm Lewis on Sunday, June 28, Ann Hampton Callaway on Saturday, July 11, and Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch on Saturday, July 18, will be available for purchase soon.