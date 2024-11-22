Robert Bannon Will Bring His Holiday Special to Chelsea Table + Stage

Robert Bannon, the renowned performer, is set to captivate audiences with his Old School Holiday Special, 'A Robert Bannon Christmas Special', on December 7th at 7pm. Robert left the tri-state area for Detroit so he truly will be home for Christmas This highly anticipated event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage, where attendees can expect a night filled with festive cheer and unforgettable musical moments. Last year was his first Christmas Special that was called “a delight from start to finish” by BroadwayWorld. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and Music Directed by Darnell White.

The evening will feature live music and special guests, who will be announced soon. Robert will also be celebrating the holidays and his single from last Christmas, "Don't Save It All For Christmas Day." It's a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting "The Roundtable" on Broadway World, YouTube, and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chaistain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, "Unfinished Business," soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart.

Bannon's impressive career also includes performing alongside icons like Patti LaBelle, George Benson, Laura Benanti, and Whoopi Goldberg at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theater. His hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," has captivated audiences nationwide, including sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein’s At Vitellos in Los Angeles.

On top of his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Bannon is also a dedicated ELA teacher in Detroit, MI.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St. Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.