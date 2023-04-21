Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Bannon Opens Pride Month At 54 Below With ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST

This one night only special party will showcase Bannon's soaring, emotive voice and his unique take on classic Pride anthems.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Robert Bannon Opens Pride Month At 54 Below With ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST

Robert Bannon, acclaimed performer and recording artist, returns home to kick off 54 Below's Pride programming with his new show, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist on June 2nd. This one night only special party will showcase Bannon's soaring, emotive voice and his unique take on classic Pride anthems.

Bannon's impressive career has seen him onstage at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and across the nation, and has collaborating with Grammy nominated musicians and producers. He has hosted Pride events from coast to coast, California to NYC. Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist is a tribute to the divas who created the soundtrack to his life and Pride's worldwide.

Audiences can expect to be treated to Robert's exciting new takes on quintessential Pride hits such as "The Bitch Is Back," "Lady Marmalade," and "If I Could Turn Back Time," alongside fun mashups and original music from Robert's collaborators and guests.

Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist promises to be an unforgettable party full of music, fun, and love! Tickets are now available and can be purchased through 54 Below at the link below.

Robert Bannon is a multihyphenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. Robert hosts an online talk show called "The Roundtable with Robert Bannon" on YouTube with 15k-20k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as "where the queer kids come to play." He also hosts "The Broadway Lecture Series," where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.

For tickets visit: Click Here




Magnus Riise to Debut New Album UNTIL TOMORROW at The Cutting Room Photo
Magnus Riise to Debut New Album UNTIL TOMORROW at The Cutting Room
On Sunday April 30th at 7pm, Queer Norwegian/American artist Magnus Riise will release his debut EP, Until Tomorrow, with a blow-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York City.
Steven Brinbergs SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate YENTL & THE WAY WE WERE at Chelsea Table + Photo
Steven Brinberg's SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate YENTL & THE WAY WE WERE at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of “Simply Barbra,” written and performed by Steven Brinberg, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM.
THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Play Encore Performance at The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Play Encore Performance at The Green Room 42 This Month
After winning two 2022 Broadway World Cabaret Awards, Three Men and a Baby Grand, starring Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan takes the stage for an encore performance Thursday April 27th at 7:00PM at Greenroom42.
Penny Fuller And Anita Gillette Score With Latest SIN TWISTERS Show Photo
Penny Fuller And Anita Gillette Score With Latest SIN TWISTERS Show
Gillette and Fuller are at it again and the magic is as strong as ever at THE NEXT FRONTIER.

More Hot Stories For You


Magnus Riise to Debut New Album UNTIL TOMORROW at The Cutting RoomMagnus Riise to Debut New Album UNTIL TOMORROW at The Cutting Room
April 21, 2023

On Sunday April 30th at 7pm, Queer Norwegian/American artist Magnus Riise will release his debut EP, Until Tomorrow, with a blow-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York City.
Steven Brinberg's SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate YENTL & THE WAY WE WERE at Chelsea Table + StageSteven Brinberg's SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate YENTL & THE WAY WE WERE at Chelsea Table + Stage
April 21, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of “Simply Barbra,” written and performed by Steven Brinberg, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM.
THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Play Encore Performance at The Green Room 42 This MonthTHREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND to Play Encore Performance at The Green Room 42 This Month
April 21, 2023

After winning two 2022 Broadway World Cabaret Awards, Three Men and a Baby Grand, starring Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan takes the stage for an encore performance Thursday April 27th at 7:00PM at Greenroom42.
Jayson Kerr Presents INDECISIVELY YOURS at The Green Room
April 21, 2023

If good things really do come to those who wait, then New York audiences are in for an incredible evening of song and story!   Jayson Kerr takes to the stage with his long-awaited solo show Indecisively Yours. No stranger to the cabaret room, Jayson invites you to pull up a seat and lend an ear as he shares his journey bringing this show to you, filled with hilarious stories and some unedited truth telling.  
Amanda Reckonwith Extends Through August At PangeaAmanda Reckonwith Extends Through August At Pangea
April 21, 2023

This month at Pangea, the sensational Amanda Reckonwith, David Sabella’s madcap alter ego, continued to stoke the growing groundswell of excitement surrounding her return to the stage after 25 years of wasted opportunities.
share