Robert Bannon Opens Pride Month At 54 Below With ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST

Robert Bannon, acclaimed performer and recording artist, returns home to kick off 54 Below's Pride programming with his new show, Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist on June 2nd. This one night only special party will showcase Bannon's soaring, emotive voice and his unique take on classic Pride anthems.

Bannon's impressive career has seen him onstage at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and across the nation, and has collaborating with Grammy nominated musicians and producers. He has hosted Pride events from coast to coast, California to NYC. Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist is a tribute to the divas who created the soundtrack to his life and Pride's worldwide.

Audiences can expect to be treated to Robert's exciting new takes on quintessential Pride hits such as "The Bitch Is Back," "Lady Marmalade," and "If I Could Turn Back Time," alongside fun mashups and original music from Robert's collaborators and guests.

Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist promises to be an unforgettable party full of music, fun, and love! Tickets are now available and can be purchased through 54 Below at the link below.

Robert Bannon is a multihyphenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. Robert hosts an online talk show called "The Roundtable with Robert Bannon" on YouTube with 15k-20k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as "where the queer kids come to play." He also hosts "The Broadway Lecture Series," where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.

