Rigano Brothers Return With Lucky #7th Ides Of March Extravaganza

The Rigano Songbook-brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano-return to The Duplex with their annual Ides of March Extravaganza on March 13th at 6:30pm.

Every year The Rigano Songbook gathers to sing original songs, muse on fate and hubris, and celebrate the anniversary of the brutal assassination of Julius Caesar. Join them as they bring a little luck to Friday the 13th with their 7th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza. David and Paul are the writers of musicals and cabarets including The Holy Cows of Credence South Dakota, Facing East, "I Ought to Behave" and other Naughty Songs, and their award-winning You Heard It Here.

Full casting for this year's extravaganza to follow.

For tickets, please visit http://www.purplepass.com/rigano0313

$20 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre, $25 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You