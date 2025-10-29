Review: TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN Brought Theatrical Madness to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 21, True Crime: Frankenstein in Concert brought a spark of theatrical madness to 54 Below, proving that lightning can strike more than once when creativity meets chaos in the best way. The concert version of the new musical blended macabre storytelling with sharp humor and genuinely moving performances, turning Mary Shelley’s gothic tale into a contemporary, self-aware comedy that somehow managed to still feel full of heart.

The show featured an outstanding cast including Ava Briglia, PJ Adzima, H. Jon Benjamin, Josh Dela Cruz, Ellis Gage, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, Andy Miller, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, Chrissy Pardo, Paula Pell, Allison Posner, and Natalie Walker. Together, they brought the twisted and hilarious world of True Crime: Frankenstein to life with pure commitment and contagious energy. Each performer brought something unique, whether it was big comedy, sharp timing, or heart-on-sleeve sincerity, creating a production that felt cohesive and delightfully unpredictable.

At the center of it all was Ava Briglia as Mary Sheldon, whose grounded, emotionally intelligent performance carried the story forward with ease. Ava’s voice soared through the room, rich with control and sincerity, but what made her truly stand out was her ability to balance the show’s dark absurdity with pure, human honesty. Whether narrating, reflecting, or reacting, she anchored the chaos with warmth and clarity that made every beat land stronger.

PJ Adzima as Victor Frankenstein was nothing short of electric. From his first entrance, PJ commanded the stage with a kind of chaotic brilliance that perfectly fit the tone of the show. His comedic timing was razor-sharp, his vocals powerful, and his physicality brought every moment to life. There’s a rare confidence that comes from knowing exactly who your character is and how to make the audience love them even when they’re a little bit unhinged.

Paula Pell’s turn as Aunt Tabitha was a masterclass in showstopping comedy. Even in a smaller role, she made every moment unforgettable with her signature wit and effortless delivery. Paula doesn’t just land jokes: she shapes them, spins them, and makes them feel entirely her own. Her presence added a joyful unpredictability that made the audience light up every time she appeared.

Natalie Walker as Justine Moretz delivered one of the night’s most emotionally complex performances. Her facial expressions alone told full stories, and her vocal range was wide, strong, and full of feeling. Natalie brought depth and nuance to every moment, making Justine more than just a side character—she became the emotional heart of the narrative, full of humor and hurt in equal measure.

And in the ensemble, Ellis Gage was a constant highlight. Among the five core ensemble members, Ellis stood out through sheer consistency and charisma. Their acting was detailed, their vocals strong, and even when the focus wasn’t on them, they remained fully present and engaged. That level of commitment gave the show an extra layer of polish and energy.

True Crime: Frankenstein in Concert wasn’t just a retelling—it was a resurrection. Equal parts parody, tribute, and full-on spectacle, it proved that even a story stitched together from chaos and humor can pulse with life when it’s told with this much talent and heart.

Learn more about True Crime: Frankenstein writers Matt cox and Eli Bolin on their websites at www.mattcoxland.com and elibolin.net

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

