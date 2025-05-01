Review: Laurny Gaffney's JILTED Cleverly Explores Modern Dating at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish musical theater writer Laurny Gaffney debuted her new musical ‘Jilted’ at 54 Below on April 22, 2025. The story follows Jill, an American woman who moves to Ireland for her photography career and falls in love. Unfortunately, she’s left at the altar by her ex-fiance, throwing her life’s path into question. Through a series of songs and (mis)adventures with friends, Jill gets her groove back.

Putting a modern spin on things, the musical tackles smartphones and social media’s role in mental health, most notably on the ensemble number Jill’s Phone. The song is arranged in such a way as to feel like scrolling itself: disjointed voices begin before abruptly ending, with several people singing different things at once. Everyone involved is fairly certain that this ‘doomscrolling’ is making them feel worse and yet they keep doing it. “Why do we keep doing things that make us miserable” is perhaps the central theme of the show. Jill, like many of us, feels she is repeating old patterns in her romantic endeavors and professional life. She struggles with these feelings on songs like "Little Shot in the Dark," gradually self-actualizing until the big finale.

"Red Flags" is another number that feels quite modern, about the things one should seek to avoid in a potential romantic partner. In the end, Jill decides self-love and friendship are more important than romantic love, valuing her two best friends more than she values any potential future fiance. It’s a pleasant message, complimenting the show’s overall feel.

The show has its more somber moments, such as when Jill’s Best Friend is revealed to be dying of cancer, but it generally sticks to lighter emotions, such as her other Best Friend’s burgeoning career as the guitarist for Devonne D, a famous pop star that Jill ends up having an affair with after being introduced to her. Devonne D gets one of the bigger numbers in the show, "I Can Feel the Heat," a fun rock-pop song that the crowd enjoyed. It’s a high point in the show’s runtime, a fun little break from the action with a memorable chorus.

Jill’s ex-fiance takes center stage for a few scenes in the second act, but the musical discards any potential redemption act. He finally finds Jill and attempts to apologize to her, but she tells him to get lost. It’s the show’s big cathartic moment, Jill finally realizing she doesn’t need someone else to make her feel good, she can do it herself. To cap it off, the earlier "Unconditional Love" number is flipped to this new way of thinking, providing a narratively satisfying conclusion to the piece.

Overall, Jilted! is a musical about friendship, romance, self-actualization, and happiness. Lauryn Gaffney’s work crosses these concepts into a cohesive whole.

Learn more about Jilted the Musical on Instagram here and follow Lauryn Gaffney @LaurynGaff.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

