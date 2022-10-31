Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 Below

Review: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 Below

The star of Diana, The Musical returns to 54 Below with a musical theater-themed new show.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

Jeanna de Waal was practically perfect in her cabaret show at 54 Below on Saturday night, where she sang the similarly titled song, "Practically Perfect," among many other musical theater hits. In a classic cabaret style Ms. de Waal kept things minimal with just herself and her Musical Director, Charlie Savage, on the piano, marking the duo's thirteenth cabaret show together. Jeanna was well-practiced and fully engaged with the audience as she sang and shared stories about different show antics that happened behind the scenes of her shows. From the moment she stepped out and walked about the room, you could see the special intimate connection she had with her audience.

Jeanna is most known for her titular role in Diana the Musical. However, some have underestimated her credits and called her a newcomer to Broadway, while, in fact, Diana the Musical is not the first time she has graced a Broadway stage. De Waal's credits include Lauren in Kinky Boots and Heather in American Idiot, and she also originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland. All that experience and hard work led her to land the iconic role of Diana.

Jeanna took us under the sea, as she told a tale about a Difanna (Diana the Musical fan), Justin Lutsky, asking her to do a mermaid photo shoot underwater; the shoot involved 6 mermaids, one of which was Miss Mermaid USA. According to de Waal, the qualities of a mermaid include "looking hot naked, chasing tail, and luring men to their deaths." She playfully added, "I think I'd be a natural." As she sang "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid and pictures from the photo shoot played on the screen, she proved that she, indeed, would.

The most memorable story Jeanna told was about her time playing Glinda in Wicked. The cast liked to play games and tricks on each other during the show, to make their cast mates break. One night, during the scene where Galinda changes her name to Glinda, the person playing Fierro held Jeanna's hand a little too long, which threw her off and she entered what she called "The White Room." The White Room is the place where actors go when they break character and their minds go blank. You don't know what your next line is, what scene you are in, or the name of the play. De Waal recalled she blacked out in that moment but it was the biggest laugh she received, her entire run. Although she played Glinda, it was always a dream for her to play Elphaba. She was never able to do so, so she took the opportunity to sing "Defying Gravity" during this show.

Review: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 Below

Jeanna kept true to her word when she said she would sing musical theater songs that she loved to sing in the shower, and ones she loved to sing in public. The night was filled with one show tune hit after another including "Wouldn't It Be Lovely," "She Used to Be Mine," "If I Loved You," and a personal favorite, "I Can Do Better Than That." Some notes throughout the evening were beyond Jeanna's reach, like in Defying Gravity, and, so, like many singers before her, she opted for a much lower note at the end, but she adjusted for it with her showmanship and skilled storytelling. The show would not have been complete without at least one song from Diana the Musical, so Jeanna gave the audience what they wanted and sang "Underestimated," a truly special moment for all the Diafannas in the room.

Just like Lady Diana, Jeanne De Waal was very warmhearted with the audience. The informal setting of cabaret lent to her mingling with the audience members, and, after her last number, she joined the audience and talked to fans as she finished her martini. If you want an easy night of musical theater music and some fine singing and piano playing, Jeanna de Waal at 54 Below is the show for you.

Jeanna de Waal does not have any other upcoming show at 54 Below but you can catch her at Carnegie Hall on November 8th. For tickets click here.

Visit the Jeanna de Waal website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and More to Play Birdland Jazz in November Photo
Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and More to Play Birdland Jazz in November
From November 1 through 13, Birdland Jazz Club will present a variety of programming including Django Reinhardt NY Festival, Nicole Zuraitis, Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti and The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus. 
BROADWAY SIGNS! TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR, Karen Mason, and More Will Play 54 Below Next Photo
BROADWAY SIGNS! TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR, Karen Mason, and More Will Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
CABARET CONVENTION 2022 Keeps The Artists Coming Photo
CABARET CONVENTION 2022 Keeps The Artists Coming
For three nights the Mabel Mercer Foundation presented their picks of artists for the 2022 Cabaret Convention at Rose Theater at Jazz At Lincoln Center.
French Woods Raises Funds For Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance With 54 Below Show Photo
French Woods Raises Funds For Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance With 54 Below Show
After a virtual reunion organized by Florence Belsky Charitable Foundation, Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner produce an evening at 54 Below celebrating alumni and current campers to raise funds for the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance. 

From This Author - Isabella Babich

Isabella Babich is a Cabaret enthusiast, studying the artform in college at NYU. She is the creator of the short documentary The Cabaret Torch which explores how people define ca... (read more about this author)


Review: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 BelowReview: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 Below
October 31, 2022

Jeana de Wall really connected with her audience during her Broadway-based musical cabaret at 54 Below last week.
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW Had Everyone's Tongues Wagging at Joe's PubReview: THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW Had Everyone's Tongues Wagging at Joe's Pub
October 24, 2022

Broadway World Cabaret's Isabella Babich has her first-ever experience at The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show and is a new convert.
Review: Vocalist Alysha Umphress Shines at Joe's PubReview: Vocalist Alysha Umphress Shines at Joe's Pub
October 3, 2022

Alysha Umphress did not hold back in bringing an array of theatrics to the stage in AND THINGS... LIKE THIS at Joe's Pub last night. Four costume changes, edited videos by Jake Wilson, multiple arranged medleys by Joshua Stephen Kartes, Joel Wagner and Jeff Blumenkrantz, guest star Cristin Milioti, and childhood stories, are just some of the things Ms. Umphress brought to the stage and her 90 minute show.