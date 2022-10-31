Review: JEANNA DE WAAL Is Practically Perfect at 54 Below

Jeanna de Waal was practically perfect in her cabaret show at 54 Below on Saturday night, where she sang the similarly titled song, "Practically Perfect," among many other musical theater hits. In a classic cabaret style Ms. de Waal kept things minimal with just herself and her Musical Director, Charlie Savage, on the piano, marking the duo's thirteenth cabaret show together. Jeanna was well-practiced and fully engaged with the audience as she sang and shared stories about different show antics that happened behind the scenes of her shows. From the moment she stepped out and walked about the room, you could see the special intimate connection she had with her audience.

Jeanna is most known for her titular role in Diana the Musical. However, some have underestimated her credits and called her a newcomer to Broadway, while, in fact, Diana the Musical is not the first time she has graced a Broadway stage. De Waal's credits include Lauren in Kinky Boots and Heather in American Idiot, and she also originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland. All that experience and hard work led her to land the iconic role of Diana.

Jeanna took us under the sea, as she told a tale about a Difanna (Diana the Musical fan), Justin Lutsky, asking her to do a mermaid photo shoot underwater; the shoot involved 6 mermaids, one of which was Miss Mermaid USA. According to de Waal, the qualities of a mermaid include "looking hot naked, chasing tail, and luring men to their deaths." She playfully added, "I think I'd be a natural." As she sang "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid and pictures from the photo shoot played on the screen, she proved that she, indeed, would.

The most memorable story Jeanna told was about her time playing Glinda in Wicked. The cast liked to play games and tricks on each other during the show, to make their cast mates break. One night, during the scene where Galinda changes her name to Glinda, the person playing Fierro held Jeanna's hand a little too long, which threw her off and she entered what she called "The White Room." The White Room is the place where actors go when they break character and their minds go blank. You don't know what your next line is, what scene you are in, or the name of the play. De Waal recalled she blacked out in that moment but it was the biggest laugh she received, her entire run. Although she played Glinda, it was always a dream for her to play Elphaba. She was never able to do so, so she took the opportunity to sing "Defying Gravity" during this show.

Jeanna kept true to her word when she said she would sing musical theater songs that she loved to sing in the shower, and ones she loved to sing in public. The night was filled with one show tune hit after another including "Wouldn't It Be Lovely," "She Used to Be Mine," "If I Loved You," and a personal favorite, "I Can Do Better Than That." Some notes throughout the evening were beyond Jeanna's reach, like in Defying Gravity, and, so, like many singers before her, she opted for a much lower note at the end, but she adjusted for it with her showmanship and skilled storytelling. The show would not have been complete without at least one song from Diana the Musical, so Jeanna gave the audience what they wanted and sang "Underestimated," a truly special moment for all the Diafannas in the room.

Just like Lady Diana, Jeanne De Waal was very warmhearted with the audience. The informal setting of cabaret lent to her mingling with the audience members, and, after her last number, she joined the audience and talked to fans as she finished her martini. If you want an easy night of musical theater music and some fine singing and piano playing, Jeanna de Waal at 54 Below is the show for you.

Jeanna de Waal does not have any other upcoming show at 54 Below but you can catch her at Carnegie Hall on November 8th. For tickets click here.

Visit the Jeanna de Waal website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.