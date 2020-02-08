Photo Coverage: Pat Boone Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Debby Boone Concert

The Pat Boone family and the Legends Radio family were on the Eissey Campus Theater Stage last night as the legendary singer/actor/composer received the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Society for the Preservation of The Great American Songbook and daughter Debby Boone performed a concert that thrilled the Palm Beach audience.

An unlimited amount of listeners can access the South Florida radio station world wide via the internet but the live audience was limited as ticket sales for the event, which also celebrated the radio station's 6th Anniversary were halted early on as the evening was a sell out.

A heartwarming surprise for everyone was Debby calling her father Pat Boone up towards the end of her performance for a duet.

Brigadier General Carter Weldon Clarke a recipient of the Army Distinguished Service Medal and his wife presented the award to Pat Boone.

Also receiving Society awards were Aidan Taylor ( Young Artist Instrumentalist) and The Fresh Four (Young Artist Award)

DEBBY BOONE is a multiple cross-over artist who has enjoyed Top 10 successes on the Pop, Country, Adult Contemporary and Contemporary Christian charts. She became a household name thanks to her record-breaking debut single You Light Up My Life in 1977, charting #1 on Billboard.

Debby's last album release was her thirteenth studio recording, Swing This, music that is evocative of the golden age of Las Vegas. Her accompanying show, which premiered at New York City's Carlyle Hotel in March of that year, continues to entertain audiences throughout the U.S. Debby celebrates memories and stories from her formative years, when her father, Pat Boone, was headlining at the Sands and Sahara Hotels. She also shared stories of eventually getting to work with members of the Rat Pack like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Debby Boone & Pat Boone



General Carter Weldon, Mrs. Weldon, Pat Boone



Pat Boone



Dick Robinson "The Old Jock" & Pat Boone



Dick Robinson



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Jill Switzer, Legends Radio



Rich Switzer, Legends Radio



Happy 6th Anniversary Legends Radio, Missy Robinson, Dick Robinson



Debby Boone



Aidan Taylor, Young Artist Award Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook



The Fresh Four, Young Artist Award, Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook



Eissey Campus Theater



Pat Boone Family



Debby Boone



Debby Boone



Debby Boone & Pat Boone



Debby Boone & Pat Boone



Debby Boone & Pat Boone



Debby Boone, Pat Boone, Eda Sorokoff



Jill Switzer, Rob Russell, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff