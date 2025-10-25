Review: Death of Classical's NIGHTFALL Transformed Green-Wood Cemetery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a crisp October night, The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn was once again transformed by Nightfall — a sprawling, immersive festival perfectly suited to the season.

The centuries-old grounds came alive with musicians tucked around corners among the graves, multimedia projections cast onto mausoleum walls, dancers performing in the open air, and the multi-act Bindlestiff Family Cirkus captivating crowds.

This wide-ranging program was made possible through a collaboration of event partners: musical performances curated by Death of Classical, artistic short films presented by Rooftop Films, live acts from the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, and presentations from Morbid Anatomy.

Thousands of guests followed winding cemetery paths, drinks in hand, wandering between music, art, and performance. Despite the long entry line stretching for blocks, the space never felt overcrowded — a rarity for a New York City event.

As we walked up the main hill, the atmosphere shifted. Under starlight, the Green-Wood Historic Chapel glowed with projected art, and the quiet of the graves surrounded us. At the summit, silence gave way to our first performance — a vocalist and violinist backlit by a glowing mausoleum and candlelight.

That rhythm continued throughout the night: stretches of quiet followed by the pull of distant music or flickering lights guiding you to the next discovery. Although a map was provided, the sheer scale of the event made exploration feel organic and freeform. In the three hours we spent there, we were rarely still — lingering for a song or two before curiosity led us onward.

Following one of the main paths brought us to the evening’s grand finale — the circus. On the way, fire twirlers, jugglers, dancers, and costumed characters led guests forward. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus delivered classic sideshow acts — sword swallowing, tightrope dancing, and an exuberant MC — in a scene that felt both surreal and joyful.

Part of Nightfall’s magic lies in its contrasts. One moment you’re surrounded by the energy of a carnival, and the next, you’re standing beneath massive trees, listening to a string quartet perform centuries-old pieces before blue-lit mausoleums and dark gravestones.

As the night drew to a close, the Grand Street Stompers pied-pipered the remaining attendees out of the cemetery back toward the cemetery’s Gothic arch, where a lively dance party was waiting.

If there was anything to critique, it would be a bit more guidance, or time. Though the freeform wandering suited the event, a clearer schedule or staggered performance timing might have helped visitors catch more of the action. We occasionally stumbled upon acts during their breaks and couldn’t find our way back later. And although there were cold drinks available for purchase, on this cool October evening, I overheard more than a few guests asking about a hot cider or coffee option to warm their hands.

The cemetery itself was lit beautifully — colorful washes of light across headstones, twinkling strands outlining the paths — adding to the event’s artistry and atmosphere. The organizers, workers, and volunteers truly outdid themselves in creating a night that was strange, festive, and lovely.

Death of Classical's next show is an October 28 and 29 Crypt Session concert in Manhattan's The Church of the Intercession (only the 6 pm performance on October 28 is still available; the others are already sold out). To find tickets to that and more events like Nightfall, visit Death of Classical’s website.

Learn more about Green-Wood Cemetery and their other upcoming events here.

Photo credit: Maika Schul

