Review: DIRTY CIRCUS: PRIDE EDITION at House Of Yes Is Unapologetically Queer

At House of Yes, every weekend you can catch an incredible performance of Dirty Circus: Variety Show. But in celebration of Pride Month, House of Yes is hosting Dirty Circus: Pride Edition for the entirety of June. It held its first performance on June 6, and took things to a whole new level. With its signature mix of circus, burlesque, drag, and everything in between, Dirty Circus created an electric and unapologetically queer live experience.

Hosted by the hilarious Pixel the Drag Jester, the evening unfolded over three acts, each one as exciting and chaotic as the last. Pixel had the crowd roaring with laughter between acts, bantering with guests and expertly guiding the evening with a mix of drag, improv, and absolute camp. One lucky guest even watched the whole thing from a bathtub (yes, a real one) with bubbles and a personal butler. All they had to do was win a raffle and perform a striptease for the audience. All proceeds from the raffle will go to a different LGBTQ+ charity each show.

The first performance of Pride edition featured a lineup of standout performers, including Zalika Parsons, Peter Mercury, and the dynamic duo Twin Eclipse (known individually as Jon Joni and Queen Ravenden), along with AJ Silver and Mecca Hicks. Each brought their style, whether it be flawless vocals, incredible aerial performances, or showing off some cowboy tricks.

Each artist gave two performances across the three acts. Mecca Hicks delivered two beautiful covers of “At Last” by Etta James and “Diamonds” By Rihanna. Her incredibly smooth vocals provided lovely moments that contrasted against some of the more high energy numbers, and allowed the audience to sit back with a drink and soak every note.

The performances also provided us with some lovely theater classics throughout the performance. Peter Mercury performed “Two Ladies” from Cabaret with some fabulous sock puppets and our house for the evening, Pixel, gave us a “Defying Gravity” from Wicked while actually defying gravity.

The production's immersive atmosphere, complete with elaborate costumes, theatrical lighting, and tricks you don’t often get to see in a show, made for a standout experience. From emotional aerial performances by Twin Eclipse and lasso and whip tricks by AJ Silver there is something for everyone to enjoy at Dirty Circus’s Pride performances. You can grab tickets to their future shows on their website here.

Find tickets to upcoming performances of Dirty Circus on the House of Yes website here. Follow House of Yes on Instagram @houseofyesnyc

