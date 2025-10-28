Review: AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at The Green Room 42 Celebrates 22 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For twenty-two years, At This Performance has done something few shows manage to pull off: it celebrates the artists who often make the magic happen from just beyond the spotlight. The October 20th installment at Green Room 42 was a testament to that mission, with a lineup of powerhouse voices and honest, heartfelt storytelling that turned what could have been a simple showcase into something special. Hosted with warmth and ease, the night reminded everyone in the room why these performers deserve the stage as much as anyone.

The cast was Ethan Hardy Benson, Julia Grondin, Hailey Hyde, Madison Mosley, Erin Ramirez, Sophia Ramos, and special guest Belinda Allyn. Each brought a different kind of energy to the stage. Some were quietly magnetic, some electrifying, all deeply connected to their material. It was one of those nights where you could feel the audience leaning forward, not because they were waiting for a big note, but because they were watching real, raw artistry unfold.

Erin Ramirez, fresh off Rolling Thunder, delivered one of the night’s standout moments. Their act one closer from the show was packed with power and emotion, the kind that fills a room and hangs in the air long after the final note. They followed it with a Hamilton medley featuring all the Schuyler Sisters’ songs, showing incredible range and charisma while weaving between styles and harmonies with ease. It was both a nod to Broadway brilliance and a showcase of Erin’s own unique spark.

Hailey Hyde, currently in The Outsiders, brought a beautifully grounded intensity to her performances. Her rendition of "Hopeless War" was heartfelt and steady, pulling the audience into every lyric. Then came "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," which she handled with quiet grace, giving the Elton John classic a reflective twist that fit her voice perfectly. There was something deeply sincere about her delivery.

Sophia Ramos from Buena Vista Social Club lit up the room with her effortless charm and vocal warmth. Her take on "Dos Gardenias" was lush and full of feeling, her tone gliding over the melody like silk. Then came "Don’t Look Now, But I’ve Got the Blues," which showed a completely different side of her, soulful, grounded, and overflowing with character. She brought such authenticity to each song that it felt like she’d lived them.

The evening had a special guest, Belinda Allyn, whose performances reminded everyone why she’s such a respected voice in the New York theater scene. Her rendition of "Someone Like You" from Jekyll and Hyde was pure, emotional, and vocally stunning. Then she followed it with "Meadowlark" from The Baker’s Wife, which built beautifully to a soaring finish.

The 22-year anniversary of At This Performance didn’t just celebrate longevity, it celebrated legacy. It was a love letter to the working artist—the ones who rehearse endlessly, cover roles, learn songs overnight, and show up ready no matter what. Green Room 42 was the perfect home for it, a place where talent, passion, and heart took center stage, proving once again that every “understudy” is just one spotlight away from their star moment.

Find tickets to upcoming performances of At This Performance... and more upcoming shows on the Green Room 42's website here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...