Review: A Dazzling 40TH ANNUAL BISTRO AWARDS at Gotham Comedy Club

On Monday, April 14, the New York cabaret world came together in jubilant celebration at Gotham Comedy Club for the 2025 Bistro Awards, marking the milestone 40th anniversary of this cherished annual awards night. The room shimmered with energy, with a radiant crowd of friends, family, and colleagues from across the cabaret landscape—an audience bursting with pride, support, and heartfelt applause.

Guiding the evening with charm, quick wit, and a dash of musical improv panache was host Jason Kravitz, who kept the evening flowing with delightful ease. True to form, Kravitz brought down the house with a surprise of his own—a closing number he penned himself, proving yet again that he’s a true maestro of musical improvisation.

The evening hosted an exceptional lineup of talent, including Nicolas King, Mary Foster Conklin, Jim David, Julie Halston, and Laurie Krauz. And in true New York fashion, the night held an unexpected twist: comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld popped in—mistaking the event for a typical club night—and was graciously welcomed to the stage to try out new material!

The show itself was a seamless blend of artistry and celebration, under the musical direction of the ever-elegant Daryl Kojak on piano, joined by Ritt Henn on bass and Rex Benincasa on drums. Produced by Sherry Eaker and directed by Gerry Geddes, with associate producers Mark Dundas Wood and Mary Lahti, the event was a glowing reminder of the enduring heart and soul of New York cabaret.

The 2025 Bistro Award-winners:

A heartfelt congratulations to all involved for keeping the music playing, the stories soaring, and the cabaret flame burning ever bright.

Learn more about the Bistro Awards and where to follow the organization on their website at bistroawards.com

