Rachel Tucker to Join The Barricade Boys for Their Debut 54 Below Concert This Month

The Barricade Boys will blend powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre and British Pop/Rock.

Jan. 09, 2023  

The UK's No. 1 West End musical theatre supergroup, The Barricade Boys, are heading to 54 Below for the first time! This show promises to be a night at the musicals like no other.

Blending powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre and British Pop/Rock, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, they'll be sharing anecdotes from the West End shows they have starred in. Featuring Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield.

Performance Details:

With special guest star, Olivier Award nominee, Rachel Tucker

Monday Jan 16th. 7:00pm. Doors open 5:30 pm.

54 Below.

254 west 54th. Nyc.

Tickets: $45-$90

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217896®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fthe-barricade-boys%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




