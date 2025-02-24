Rachel Green Brings I'VE GOTTA BE ME To The Green Room 42 In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Rachel Green in I've Gotta Be Me on Sunday, March 23 at 1pm. Rachel Green takes you on a funny, sexy and whimsical journey through her life via storytelling, standup comedy, singing and violin. You'll laugh, you'll cry, no big whoop!

Musical direction and piano accompaniment by Darius Frowner. Percussion by Derek Stoltenberg. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

RACHEL GREEN is a comic, actor, violinist, singer and voiceover artist. She was a winner on Kevin Hart's Road Comics (Peacock), and can be seen on Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Bull, FBI (CBS), The Flight Attendant, Succession, The Other Two (HBO), A Nice Girl Like You (Amazon), Inventing Anna (Netflix) or headlining comedy clubs around the country. Raised by a family of musicians, Rachel started playing violin at four years old. Her creative spirit journeyed from reiki to spoken word, songwriting, theater and musical theater to tv, film and voiceover. She came to standup comedy when she realized her personal stories were too funny not to share with the world.

