Meg Flather to Play RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021 at Don't Tell Mama on September 26th

MULTIPLE MAC & BISTRO AWARD-WINNER Meg Flather DEBUTS

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021

AT Don't Tell Mama, SEPTEMBER 26 at 6 PM

On March 10, 2020 the award- winning team, singer/songwriter Meg Flather, director Lennie Watts, and musical director Tracy Stark met to rehearse a new cabaret project. Two days later Broadway shut down. During quarantine the team was determined to stay creative and got busy using the popular video conferencing platform- Zoom to develop RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021 which will make its debut on September 26th at Don't Tell Mama at 6 pm.

Meg's new production will explore the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein Songbook through the lens of a contemporary female singer/songwriter in her 50s. A few years ago, Meg began to revisit this beloved music from her youth and was struck by how relevant their compositions are in the 21st century. "Rodgers & Hammerstein were precursors in tackling discrimination and domestic violence, and questioning the fairness of the American Dream," Meg observes. "They told true war stories and took us all over the world, including writing a show featuring the first all-Asian Broadway cast in Flower Drum Song. They created strong female characters, vulnerable male characters, and did all of this against a backdrop of such respect for the environment." Rehearsing the piece while the world battled Covid-19 only deepened Meg's thesis: "They tell our story today."

Meg Flather's recent collection of awards began in 2015 with the MAC Hanson Award. She followed that by winning the 2016 MAC Award for Best Original Song, and the 2017 MAC and Bistro Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. In 2018, Meg made her debut in the Mabel Mercer Foundation Annual Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center, and in 2019 received her fourth MAC Award for "Special Production" for Meg Flather Songs: A Cabaret Sisterhood, which featured 27 of her fellow women vocalists singing 14 of Meg's original songs. During the pandemic, Meg completed her 8th album, Reaching Higher. Meg has also been nominated for nine BroadwayWorld.com Awards, most recently for her last two solo shows, Back When We Were Beautiful and Outbound Plane, and her Sisterhood show.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 2021-September 26, 6 pm at Don't Tell Mama • 343 West 46th Street, NYC • (212) 757-0788 • $20 Cover, $15 for MAC Members, Two-Drink Minimum (Cash Only)

