Pride Month Concert Celebrating Trans Voices in Musical Theatre Now Seeking Submissions

To be considered for the evening, writers are encouraged to send up to 3 song submissions.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Calling all transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming musical theatre writers and performers! A creative team led by transgender writer/composer Preston Max Allen has announced a Pride Month concert evening celebrating trans voices in musical theatre, featuring new music written and performed by TGNC artists with appearances by Broadway allies. This free virtual event, which will announce a June streaming date shortly, aims to support and give visibility to trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming artists in the theatre community, as well as provide education and resources for continued structural change. More information on concert title, lineup, and affiliations will be released in the coming weeks.

To be considered for the evening, writers are encouraged to send up to 3 song submissions to tgncconcertsubmissions@gmail.com. Please include demos and sheet music if available. Performers are encouraged to send Youtube and website links with available media. The deadline for all submissions is Friday, May 7th 2021.

For submissions, questions, or more information, please contact tgncconcertsubmissions@gmail.com.


