Piano Bar Live! Streams This Tuesday With Guests Shelley Taylor Boyd, Jef Labes, Gordon Michaels and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, March 9 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Shelley Taylor Boyd, Jef Labes, Gordon Michaels with Michael Larson, Marissa Mulder, Bryan Seet, and Bill Zeffiro, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in this Tuesday, March 9th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Shelley Taylor-Boyd is multifaceted singer, covering everything from classic jazz, Songbook standards, Judy Garland favorites and ballads to pop and contemporary tunes. With a flair for comedy, she has garnered positive reviews from publications such as the Philadelphia Journal andThe Northampton Press.

Gordon Michaels graduated from New York City's Music & Arts High School, where he appeared in the original movie Fame. From there he earned a scholarship for opera from the Boston Conservatory of Music, obtaining his BFA in Musical Theater. Michaels performs Broadway ballads, jazz standards, blues, R&B oldies and gospel, as well as country. The winner of multiple singing competitions throughout New England and New York, he has performed internationally with Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Holiday, James Taylor, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Cissy Houston, Natalie Cole and more, and was a special guest with Harlem Gospel Choir, performing for Pope John Paul II. Michaels is also the creator of the Original House of Blues Gospel Brunch. His latest venture is his cabaret series in Quincy, MA at the Fox & Hound Wood Grille and Tavern as well as running a singing competition called "DaVoice" for new and up-and-coming artists. gordonmichaels.com

Marissa Mulder is the winner of the 2013 Noel Coward and Julie Wilson Awards, as well as the winner of the 2014 MAC award for Major Artist and Album Of The Year (Tom...In His Words). She also won the 2014 Bistro Award for vocalist of the year. TimeOut NY named Mulder "Rising Star of The Year" in 2013. She was a featured guest on "Piano Jazz" hosted by Jon Weber on NPR. In New York City, she has performed at The Carlyle, Lincoln Center, Town Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Algonquin Hotel, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Birdland, The Metropolitan Room and many others.

Bryan Seet and Jef Labes are pianists at The Alley Piano Bar & Restaurant in Oakland California.

Music director/pianist/singer/songwriter Bill Zeffiro is a seven-time MAC Award winner. Appearances include the Café Carlyle, Town Hall and the Oak Room. His musical The Road To Ruin(book, music and lyrics-directed by Pat Birch) played at the York Theater, and in 2021, his opera, Truman and Nancy, will be workshopped at The Seagle Music Colony. A CD of his original songs, Better Than Nothing, is available on all platforms. billzeffiro.com