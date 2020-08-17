Piano Bar Live! Returns With Katie McGrath, Lisa St. Lou, KT Sullivan and More

The show streams this Tuesday, August 18th at 7:15 pm ET.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!)streams this Tuesday, August 18th at 7:15 pm ET with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week Mabel Mercer Foundations's Artistic Director, KT Sullivan, will be introducing Anais Reno to the PBL! family. Tuesday's guests also include Terry Burrell, Yvette Monique Clark, Tanya Holt, Katie McGrath, Lisa St. Lou, Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, August 18th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Terry Burrell is a stage actor of West Indian-American descent. Burrell's Broadway credits include Three Penny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Swinging On A Star, Into The Woods, Dreamgirls, Honky Tonk Nights, Eubie and the first London production of Showboat, as Julie. In regional theatre, she was nominated for the Helen Hayes Best Actress In a Musical award for her portrayal of Queenie in Duke Ellington's Queenie Pie. Other regional credits include Aldonza in Man Of La Mancha, Eve in Arthur Miller's Up From Paradise, Diana Deveraux in Of Thee I Sing, Glenda/Aunt Em in The Wiz, Ella in Bubbling BrownSugar, Conchita in Barry Manilow's Copacabana, Aunt Eller in OKlahoma and many more.

Yvette Monique Clark has performed on stages regionally, nationally and internationally. She's been fortunate to perform iconic roles such as Nell (Ain't Misbehavin'), BJ (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Mama Morton (Chicago). In the Fall of 2019, she performed her first NYC cabaret, Let's Give 'Em Something to Talk About at the Duplex to two sold-out audiences. Clark has performed in the piano bar world via Kenney M. Green, who brought her to Marie's Crisis Cafe; a few years later she became a singing server and says, "the rest is history."

As the proud recipient of both, the 2014 MAC Award and 2013 Bistro Award, the Queens, NY native, Tanya Holt's vocal abilities span different genres of music including musical theater, R&B, pop, gospel and American Songbook standards. She has performed at he Iridium, the Metropolitan Room, Eighty Eight's and many notable rooms. She is also a songwriter/arranger, as well as a supporter of charities for HIV/AIDS and cancer awareness! Holt is proud to embark on her solo career with the release of her new single "I Am Not Broken."

Katie McGrath is a relatively recent immigrant to NYC from the midwest, landing here in 2016. Her first NYC cabaret show won a Bistro award for best debut. Since then she has created several more shows with music director Rick Jensen and director Lina Koutrakos. Last year Katie founded a non-profit organization, Immigrant Song, in response to the spike in race- and religion-based hate crimes, increasing since 2016. McGrath produces group shows featuring a deliberately diverse cast of singers and musical styles. Their next show is Thursday, September 17th, on a midtown rooftop in celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. She's also developing a new solo show called Garth and Friends in Low Places, based loosely on the music of Garth Brooks and his contemporaries in country music.

Sixteen-year-old, Anais Reno, has performed solo shows at Feinstein's 54 Below and Birdland, and performed in David Geffen Hall, Carnegie Hall and Rose Hall. The winner of several competitions, Anais just completed her first album with the Emmet Cohen Trio, featuring the music of Duke Ellington/ Billy Strayhorn.

