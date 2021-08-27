Photos/Video: Reeve Carney In Concert At The Green Room 42

After countless sellout performances at the Green Room 42, Grammy winning Hadestown star Reeve Carney returned for two concerts in August, performing selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook.

Check out photos and video below!

During the pandemic, Reeve started his own company, Quarantine Effects, USA, designing effects pedals. He shared, "I never dreamt that I would one day be building pedals of my own... But 2020 had other plans. With my quest for tone no less insatiable, and the unexpected sudden gift of extra time, I hunkered down in my NYC apartment and got to work, with the goal of creating those sounds I had always dreamt of finding as a teenager... I'm thrilled to say that I believe I have..."

Reeve Carney is currently in rehearsal for Hadestown, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including "Best Musical," which resumes performances on September 2. Carney was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical." Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Carney finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve was last seen in FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again" as Riff Raff. His film credits also include Gemini, Snow Falling on Cedars, and the forthcoming House of Gucci as Tom Ford. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Carney will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Recordings include his debut solo album, Youth is Wasted (five Independent Music Awards including Best Album) and Mr. Green Vol. 1, with the band, Carney.

Photo credit: Lia Chang