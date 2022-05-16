Photos: Wendy Scherl Honors Marvin Hamlisch With THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW at The Green Room 42

Wendy Scherl joined her New York City peers in Manhattan last week for the premiere of her brand-new show THE SWEETNESS AND THE SORROW: SONGS OF MARVIN HAMLISCH. The New York and Arizona-based singer was aided in her efforts by Director Barry Kleinbort and Musical Director Christopher Denny, as two nights of lucky audience members were treated to her unique and incomparable vocal stylings at The Green Room 42. The Sweetness and The Sorrow company was rounded out by bassist Tom Hubbard and drummer Rex Benincasa.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield was on hand to capture Ms. Scherl and co. in action, and although Helane is adamantly a non-reviewer with no interest in writing any copy to go with her photo essays, her verbal reports to the editorial desk at BWW Cabaret were extremely positive and filled with compliments for the award-winning Scherl.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.