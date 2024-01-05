Photos: The Marvelous CAROLE BUFFORD Is Back With YOU DON'T OWN ME: THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960S at 54 Below

Carole Bufford pays tribute to the great female singers of the 1960s

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Acclaimed singer Carole J. Bufford is back at 54 Below with her new show YOU DON'T OWN ME, a tribute to fearless females of the 1960s including Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, and Carole King. She debuted her new show on Wednesday, January 3rd, celebrating these powerful women and the musical and cultural landscape that they ushered in. There's only one more performance left on Wednesday January 24th at 8:00 pm – don't miss it. Tickets and all details about the show can be found on 54 Below's website Click Here

Photographer Conor Weiss snapped some shots at the January 3rd performance of Carole and her band. Check them out below.

