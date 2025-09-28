Photos: The LineUp with Susie Mosher - September 23, 2025 at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 26, 2025, Susie Mosher's vibrant variety show The LineUp was back at the Midtown Manhattan's the Green Room 42. Mosher introduced the audience to the show with a fun arrangement of "The Man in the Mirror" that morphed into an improvised number. Every performance of the bi-weekly show features a brand-new variety lineup with a mix of established performers and up-and-coming gems – including, at this week's performance, 16-year-old singer Ethan Mathias, who opened the show with a moving "Go the Distance" from Disney's Hercules. (Mathias will be doing his solo show, Outside the Lines, at Don't Tell Mama on November 23, 2025.)

Next, Anna Anderson performed an electric cover of Gretchen Wilson's "All Jacked Up." Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason (the original Tanya from Mamma Mia on Broadway) came up next. "I get to follow Anna - I am not 'all jacked up,'" she joked before launching into a swinging cover of Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields' "Pick Yourself Up," showing off her comedic sensibilities. She also performed a lovely, haunting "Whistling Away the Dark" (Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer), accompanied only by Sean Harkness on guitar, with an arrangement he'd put together.

Pianist Matt Podd and singer Katie Oberholtzer were next up on the lineup. Katie sang a soulful, heartfelt "Guess Who I Saw Today" (New Faces of 1952), accompanied by Matt on the piano.

Next came David Sabella, the original Mary Sunshine from the revival of Chicago on Broadway. He performed a sample of his upcoming September 30 54 Below show celebrating the 30th anniversary of that revival and the role it played in his life. (Tickets are available here.) He retold the story of how he said "yes" to Mary Sunshine with a slightly re-written energetic "Say Yes" from Kander and Ebb's 70, Girls, 70. He was joined by his pianist for that show, Mark Hartman.

Jazz pianist Quintin Harris kicked off his set with a slow, soulful arrangement "I Love You" (Cole Porter). He sat at the piano and picked up the pace, tone and tempo of the song, drawing cheers from the crowd. He and the other talented band members showed off their jazz skills with an improvised musical break.

Singer Hannah Jane came up to perform a high-powered cover of Lake Street Dive's "Hypotheticals."

Michael Fasano sang a spirited, jazzy cover of "One Track Mind" (Sweet Smell of Success). Aaron Lee Battle came up next for a jazzy, slow cover of "Honeysuckle Rose." After the raffle, Mosher brought up the final act of the night, Darnell White and Diva LaMarr, who dueted on Buffy Sainte-Marie's "Up Where We Belong."

The entire evening featured backing by Mosher's talented band: Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano, Warren Odze on drums, John Miller on bass, and Sean Harkness on guitar. Mosher provided high-energy hosting between, introducing and interviewing her guests, launching into impromptu song and moments of audience interaction, and keeping the pace moving and the energy fun and light.