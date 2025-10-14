Photos: The LineUp with Susie Mosher, October 7 at the Green Room 52

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 9:30 pm, Susie Mosher hosted another edition of bi-weekly variety show The LineUp at the Green Room 42. This was a very special show celebrating pianist Michael Orland's birthday. The night featured accompaniment by him, Ray Marchica on drums, and John Miller on bass. Broadway and cabaret legend Marilyn Maye popped in to sing "Too Marvelous for Words" to the birthday boy, drawing big guffaws from the audience with her improvised lyric changes.

Other highlights included Olivia Katz singing a soulful cover of Sara Bareilles's "Gravity." Katz will make her solo show debut at the Green Room 42 tomorrow night, October 15. The night's performers included Marissa Rosen, Erich Bergen, Jelani Remy, Mark William, the pop-rock band BETTY (Elizabeth Ziff on vocals and guitar, Alyson Palmer on vocals and bass and Amy Ziff on vocals and cello), Maya Sharma, Jeanne MacDonald and puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. Alex Newell (Shucked) closed out the show with a vibrant rendition of "Mama Will Provide" from Ahrens and Flaherty's Once on This Island.