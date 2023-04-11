Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Great LINDA EDER Returns To 54 Below

Linda Eder has two shows left on April 11 and 15.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Photos: The Great LINDA EDER Returns To 54 Below The one and only Linda Eder has returned to New York and to 54 Below, where she is packing the basement nightclub known as Broadway's Living Room with fans that are excited to see her new show. The iconic vocalist with a long list of sold out shows and record sales of her fourteen solo albums opened on April 7th and returns on the 11th and 15th.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended Linda Eder's opening night and Broadway World is pleased to showcase this exclusive look at the event.

The Linda Eder band is David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and Aaron Heick on tenor Sax and flute with Maestro Billy Stritch musical directing from the piano.

For information and reservations for the 11th and 15th performances click HERE.

Visit the Linda Eder website HERE.

Billy Stritch

Eric Halvorson

About Conor Weiss

Photos: The Great LINDA EDER Returns To 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



