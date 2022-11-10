Photos: THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! (VOL.1) at The Laurie Beechman Theatre by Helane Blumfield
The popular girl group recently played a successful run at The Laurie Beechman.
The popular singing group THOSE GIRLS has been enjoying a nice run of shows at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Cafe for the last few weeks, and although there were several scheduling difficulties, Broadway World Cabaret finally made it over to catch these women in action. THOSE GIRLS are comprised of (from left to right in the photo on the side) Karen Mack, Eve Eaton, Wendy Russell, and Rachel Hanser and their latest show is titled THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! (VOL. 1).
Enjoy Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield's photo essay below and visit these links to learn more:
For THOSE GIRLS click HERE.
For The Laurie Beechman Theatre click HERE.
For the Helane Blumfield website click HERE.
About Helane Blumfield:
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.
Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
