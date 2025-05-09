Photos: Susie Mosher's THE LINEUP Brings Heart & Hilarity to the Green Room 42

The 5/6 edition of Mosher's bi-weekly variety show featured comedy, music and its usual zany spirit
The May 6 edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER bi-weekly variety show featured comedy, music and its usual zany spirit. Mosher's show is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The actress and singer has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018. They recently found a new home at Midtown's Green Room 42. A hit with both critics and audiences– read a glowing review of last month's show by BWW's Stephen Sorokoff here– each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.
From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include the likes of Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee and many more!
This week, guests on the Lineup included comedian Erin Maguire, singers Marcus Paul, Ella Mae Dixon, Marissa Licata, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, musicians Matt Baker, Tony DePaolis, Lon Hoyt, Sean Harkness, Olivia Katz, Ray Marchica, and more, hosted by the inimitable Mosher.
Tickets to the next edition of the Lineup with Susie Mosher on Tuesday May 20th are available on the Green Room 42's website here. (Livestream tickets are also available.)
Below, see photos from May 6th's show snapped by Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marcus Paul. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marcus Paul. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher & Ella Mae Dixon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Matt Baker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ella Mae Dixon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Tony DePaolis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ella Mae Dixon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Erin Maguire. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Erin Maguire. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness & Marissa Licata. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marissa Licata. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Olivia Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Olivia Katz. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ray Marchica. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Lucas Beltran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Campbell Fields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Campbell Fields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Brennan Stylez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Campbell Fields. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sean Harkness & Marissa Licata. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Marissa Licata. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
