Photos: Susie Mosher's THE LINEUP Brings Heart & Hilarity to the Green Room 42

The May 6 edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER bi-weekly variety show featured comedy, music and its usual zany spirit. Mosher's show is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The actress and singer has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018. They recently found a new home at Midtown's Green Room 42. A hit with both critics and audiences– read a glowing review of last month's show by BWW's Stephen Sorokoff here– each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include the likes of Marilyn Maye, Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee and many more!

This week, guests on the Lineup included comedian Erin Maguire, singers Marcus Paul, Ella Mae Dixon, Marissa Licata, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, musicians Matt Baker, Tony DePaolis, Lon Hoyt, Sean Harkness, Olivia Katz, Ray Marchica, and more, hosted by the inimitable Mosher.

