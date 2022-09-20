Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

September 13th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker

Lisa Viggiano, Natalie Douglas and a whole lot more flood Birdland Theater with entertainment galore.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Photos: September 13th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker The September 13th episode of the variety show THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher looked like an especially exciting one, especially in Matt Baker's photos, offered here in a Broadway World Cabaret exclusive. With guests like Jeff Harnar, Jennifer Diamond, Lisa Viggiano, and Natalie Douglas, Mosher could count on her audience of regulars to be entertained, but, never one to be simply satisfied, Susie did her usual exceptional job of filling every minute of her show with the best in quality live entertainment by adding more and more marvelous performers to her lineup.

Before The Show

The Performance

John Miller

Lisa Viggiano

Ethan Flanagan

Natalie Douglas

Linda Kahn

Jeff Harnar

Jon Weber
T.3

Jennifer Diamond

Therese Lee

Lon Hoyt
Jonathan Demar

Shannon Ford

Raffle winner!
Mark Aaron James

The After Party

Susie Mosher and John Boswell

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On September 13th, Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

September 20, 2022

It was another great week at THE LINEUP and Matt Baker has the photographic evidence.
