Photos: Natalie Douglas Resumes TRIBUTES At Birdland With Celebration Of James Taylor

On November 15, singer Natalie Douglas resumed her smash monthly residency as part of the Broadway at Birdland concert series with a new edition of her hit series entitled "Tributes." In this particular concert, Ms. Douglas celebrated the work of singer/songwriter James Taylor.

With Music Director, Mark Hartman and her band of all-star musicians (Alec Berlin on guitar, Jerome Jennings on drums, Jonathan Miche on bass, Brian Nash on keys), Natalie performed some of Taylor's great American popular songs, including "Sweet Baby James," "Shower The People," "Carolina on My Mind," "Only One," and of course, "Fire & Rain."

Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and twelve-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning TRIBUTES monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) began in Summer 2017. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award Winning "Human Heart," which are all available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com. Natalie has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor - she is a Master Teacher for the Mabel Mercer Foundation and the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference. Natalie holds a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women's Studies and a Master's Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey