After recently attending Marilyn Maye’s “Johnny Carson show” at 54 Below (in my opinion one of her greatest presentations ever), I decided to compare my assessment of her with the powers and analytical abilities of Artificial Intelligence. So I asked my ChatGPT the question: “Who is considered the greatest (female) singer of the Great American Songbook and Broadway showtunes.” The computer gave me five names…Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, and MARILYN MAYE! Here’s what the systems that collect and analyze vast amounts of data had to say about Marilyn…..

“She’s one of the last living links to the golden era of the American Songbook, acclaimed for her impeccable phrasing, theatrical flair, and deep understanding of lyric storytelling. She is the reigning queen of cabaret and a master interpreter of showtunes by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, and Jerry Herman. Marilyn Maye is revered today as the living embodiment of that tradition.”

Marilyn’s show begins with the video screens at 54 Below transporting us back to that golden era of late night talk show magnificence by rolling the tape of Doc Severinsen and the band playing the opening Tonight Show theme and Johnny Carson introducing “the greatest singer in the world,” Marilyn Maye!

Marilyn looks and sounds great on that 1970’s show and then WOW…Marilyn also looks and sounds great “live” as she segues into the same song in-person on the stage of 54 Below with Tedd Firth leading her trio.

How can this be? A performer at 97 thrilling audiences just as she did back in the day? So again I asked Artificial Intelligence for the answer and this is the computer's analysis of Marilyn:

“Marilyn Maye’s ability to sing powerfully and musically at age 97 is remarkable, but it’s not magic-it’s the result of exceptional vocal technique, physical discipline, and mindset. She began professional singing in her teens and studied vocal technique early on. Marilyn has always sung properly-using great support, resonance, and placement, not force. She treats the voice like an instrument-she never “belts”by pushing, she uses alignment and air. She’s never stopped performing, meaning her voice muscles never atrophied. Her schedule regularly in cabarets and concerts keeps her in vocal shape. Marilyn radiates optimism and joy when performing. Emotionally, she connects deeply to her material. At this point, her interpretive skills, are so refined that she doesn’t need to rely on youthful vocal power. Marilyn Maye uses phrasing, diction and timing-tools of a master storyteller to communicate the song rather than push the voice." Artificial Intelligence ended by stating… "She’s proof that when you sing correctly and live joyfully, the voice can remain strong well into your 90s.”

Don’t take my word for it…… don’t take Johnny Carson’s, Jack Paar’s, Steve Allen’s or the computer’s word for it…if you can get a ticket, see Marilyn Maye for yourself….you will never forget the experience.

54 Below has been filled with fans, other singers, musicians and celebrities during Marilyn's month long engagement. Last night, November 3, Melissa Errico among others was in the house.

Marilyn Maye's run at 54 Below continues November 4, 5, and 6. She'll return November 26 and 27 for two Thanksgiving performances. Find tickets on 54 Below's website here.

Learn more about Marilyn Maye and her other upcoming tour dates on her website at marilynmaye.com

