Photos: Maiesha McQueen Makes Green Room 42 Debut

There’s a very long list of talented actors who have appeared in the theaters of Barrington Stage Co. since its founding by Julianne Boyd in 1995, and one of them made her Green Room 42 solo debut last night: the dynamic Maiesha McQueen, who starred as Nell in Barrington’s 2022 production of Aint Misbehavin’. Maiesha, on leave from her teaching career and back to performing (she has a BFA in Theatre, Masters in Education, Fordham Univ., NYU), blew the roof off of The Green Room last night, Sunday June 1, 2025, and one of the most enthusiastic audiences we’ve seen at the venue packed the room to rock along with Maiesha. Julianne Boyd, recently retired Artistic Director of BSC and Eda Sorokoff, Board Emeritus, were there to cheer her on, as was Aisha Jackson, Broadway’s new Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. Speaking of Barrington Stage Co., stay tuned for news of the exciting NYC Barrington Gala on October 27th, which promises to have many star-studded participants and a surprise honoree. Here are the photos of an exciting performance by Maiesha Mcqueen last night.

About Maiesha McQueen:

In a world where talent shines brightest on the grandest stages, one name stands out among the stars. Maiesha McQueen, a force to be reckoned with, has captivated audiences worldwide with her extraordinary performances.

Fresh off her triumphant portrayal of Celie in the iconic production of The Color Purple, Maiesha's star power is at its peak. The sold-out shows and standing ovations have only fueled her artistic fire. Born and bred in the vibrant city of Atlanta, she wears her heritage like a crown, infusing her performances with a rich and authentic spirit.

In 2022, Maiesha unleashed her boundless creativity in the celebrated production of Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage. The New York Times critics were spellbound, naming it a Critic's Pick, as Maiesha's talent radiated from the stage, captivating hearts and souls with every note.

Broadway, the pinnacle of theatrical achievement, welcomed Maiesha with open arms. She graced the stage alongside Sara Bareilles in the smash hit musical Waitress, leaving audiences mesmerized and craving more. Her dynamic presence was unstoppable, leading her to enthrall sold-out audiences in a one-woman show, channeling the essence of the legendary Mahalia Jackson through her music and life story and garnering her sensational reviews and a Suzie Bass Award for Best Featured Performer in a Musical.

Learn more about Maiesha on her website at www.maieshamcqueen.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.



Maiesha McQueen & Aisha Jackson



Maiesha McQueen



Maiesha McQueen



Maiseha McQueen



Maiesha McQueen



Green Room 42



Maiesha McQueen



Maiesha McQueen



Maiesha McQueen



Maiesha McQueen, Julianne Boyd, Barrington Stage Co.



Norman Boyd, Eda Sorokoff, Julianne Boyd