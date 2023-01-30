Photos: Luke Hawkins Returns to Birdland in a Singing, Tapping Extravaganza

Singer/tapper Luke Hawkins brought an evening of singing, dancing and laughter to the Birdland stage on Monday, June 20. Luke's very special guests were Addalie Burns, Eloise Kropp, David Taylor Gomes, Jelani Remy, Sarah Meahl, and his Mini Big Band included Balint Varga, Jen Hodge, Rob Garcia, Matt Baker, Jonathan Arons, James Cronin, Ben Golder-Novick, and Geoff Burke.

Check out photos from the performance below!

Luke Hawkins is a NYC based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr.- A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, UNO Lakefront arena in New Orleans, La Seine Musicale in Paris and the Paladium Theatre in London. Luke's theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil's Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya (Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encore's Productions ofNo, No, Nanette. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and On Your Toes. He has played several leading roles in regional productions as Ren in Footloose, Huck in Big River, Bert in Mary Poppins, Action in West Side Story, Will Parker in Oklahoma, Tulsa in Gypsy and Robert in The Drowsy Chaperone. His TV and Film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brother's movie Hail Caesar, the 2015 Tony Awards, Gossip Girl, One Life to Live, America's Got Talent, The Colbert Report, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Annie Live. Luke regularly teaches tap at The Broadway Dance Center and is on tour with NRG Dance Convention. Luke has performed as a soloist tap dancer with the Manhattan Symphonie Orchestra, The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and The American Pops Orchestra. He was crowned Mr. New York 2012, is a Capezio Athlete. Follow him at @Luketaps.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey