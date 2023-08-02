Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below

Songs From My Musical Past recently played Broadway's Living Room

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Last month Broadway and nightclub star, singing actress Lucie Arnaz, returned to the stage of 54 Below with her hit show after a series of unfortunate events kept her away.  The television icon shared her memories and her music for four performances from July 19th through the 22nd, earning her THIS rave review from this writer.  In order to get Lucie's review out fast, to inform Broadway World readers of the stellar outing, a minimal number of photos had to be processed in record time.  In the days after the run of shows, though, a glance at the remaining photos made it clear that another article, a photo essay, would be essential, to show Lucie's fans the effervescence of her live performance, that of a true storyteller.

Enjoy these photos below and visit the 54 Below website HERE and the Lucie Arnaz website HERE.  The gentleman at the piano is Lucie's longtime Musical Director Ron Abel.  Read about Ron online HERE.

I GOT THE JOB!  SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST has a cast recording!  Buy it on Amazon HERE.

Photos By Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

