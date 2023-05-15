Photos: Lorna Dallas In GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Singing actress and renowned cabaret artist Lorna Dallas recently opened her new club act GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, backed by her usual team (Team Dallas, as she likes to call them), Director Barry Kleinbort and Musical Director Christopher Denny. The show, which Lorna discusses in detail in THIS interview with Broadway World Cabaret, will play again on Wednesday night, May 17th, at 7 pm, at which time this reviewer will be on hand in an official capacity. For her opening night, Lorna had Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss in the house with his camera. Enjoy Conor's Photo Flash below and make reservations to the show that Conor told this editor was FABULOUS (that's a direct quote).

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

