Photos: Janie Press RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at Don't Tell Mama Lensed by Helane Blumfield

Cabaret singer Janie Press recently played two nights of her new show RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at the iconic Midtown Manhattan West cabaret and piano bar Don't Tell Mama. With direction by award winning cabaret director and performer Lennie Watts and Musical Direction by fellow award winner Tracy Stark, Ms. Press payed on date in April (the 29th) and one in May (the 5th). Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to catch Ms. Press in action.

The Retire? Who's Got Time!?! team are:

Musical Director: Tracy Stark

Director: Lennie Watts

Backup: Wendy Russell

Bass: Matt Scharfglass

Drums: Evan Parness

