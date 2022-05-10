Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Janie Press RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at Don't Tell Mama Lensed by Helane Blumfield

Janie Press recently debuted her new show and BWW Cabaret has an exclusive photo essay.

May. 10, 2022  

Photos: Janie Press RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at Don't Tell Mama Lensed by Helane Blumfield Cabaret singer Janie Press recently played two nights of her new show RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at the iconic Midtown Manhattan West cabaret and piano bar Don't Tell Mama. With direction by award winning cabaret director and performer Lennie Watts and Musical Direction by fellow award winner Tracy Stark, Ms. Press payed on date in April (the 29th) and one in May (the 5th). Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to catch Ms. Press in action.

The Retire? Who's Got Time!?! team are:

Musical Director: Tracy Stark
Director: Lennie Watts
Backup: Wendy Russell
Bass: Matt Scharfglass
Drums: Evan Parness

Janie Press can be followed on Facebook HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Visit the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: Janie Press RETIRE? WHO'S GOT TIME!?! at Don't Tell Mama Lensed by Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

