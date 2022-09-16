Photos: JACKIE EVANCHO SINGS JONI MITCHELL at 54 Below By Helane Blumfield

International singing star Jackie Evancho returned to 54 Below this week with a Joni Mitchell tribute show, to coincide with the release of a new similarly-themed album of music by the legendary singer-songwriter. The former child star continues to maintain her place as one of the most popular vocalists in the world, while focusing on her growth as an artist, exploring the canon of this beloved musical artist in ways that resonate with her outlook and aesthetic.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand on Wednesday night to catch Ms. Evancho in action, in one of her loveliest photo essays to date.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.