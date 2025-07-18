 tracking pixel
Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15

The bi-weekly variety show featured a wide range of talent in the July 15th edition

The Lineup With Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The bi-weekly show featured a wide range of talent in the July 15th edition including Deborah Silver, singer Sue Matsuki with musician Gregory Toroian, Sean Harkness and more.

Musicians Clint DeGannon on drums, John Miller on bass, and Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano provided backing for the evening.

See photos of the whole night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

The bi-weekly variety show continues on Tuesday August 12. Tickets to that and future editions of the Lineup are available on the Green Room 42's website here. The show will also be livestreamed. (To purchase livestream tickets click here.)

Learn more about Susie Mosher and where to follow her on her website at www.susiemosher.com

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Clint de Ganon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Deborah Silver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Deborah Silver. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sue Matsuki. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Gregory Toroian. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Gregory Toroian and Sue Matsuki. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sue Matsuki. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sean Harkness. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Ash Parker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Ash Parker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Ash Parker. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Gayle Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Gayle Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Gayle Turner. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Artemisia LeFay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Artemisia LeFay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Artemisia LeFay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sarah Julia Ambrose and Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sarah Julia Ambrose. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Sarah Julia Ambrose. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Darnell Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Darnell Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Darnell Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Diva LaMarr, Susie Mosher and Darnell Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss


