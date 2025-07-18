Photos: Highlights from THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher at Green Room 42 - July 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lineup With Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. The bi-weekly show featured a wide range of talent in the July 15th edition including Deborah Silver, singer Sue Matsuki with musician Gregory Toroian, Sean Harkness and more.

Musicians Clint DeGannon on drums, John Miller on bass, and Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano provided backing for the evening.

See photos of the whole night below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.