Photos: Highlights from Ann Kittredge in ROMANTIC NOTIONS at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday May 14th at 5:30 pm, singer Ann Kittredge celebrated the release of her latest CD, Romantic Notions, with a show at Birdland.

The show featured Christopher Denny on piano, Rex Benincasa on drums and percussion, Sean Harkness on guitar and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, with special guest Aaron Heick on saxophone. It was directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Ann Kittredge is a lifelong performing artist and multi-award winning vocalist. She has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway (including King David, Dessa Rose, Nunsense, multiple seasons of A Christmas Carol and multiple City Center Encores!) and at major venues across the country (Arena Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, Huntington Theatre, among others) working with top producers and directors throughout her career. Her previous small venue shows, Movie Nite, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty and One Night Only, garnered rave reviews, with Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld calling her a “story songstress supreme!” Romantic Notions features fresh, creative arrangements of classics by Jimmy Webb, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Burt Bacharach, and others.

Read a Q&A with Kittredge about the show and album here.

Find out more about Kittredge, including how to stream or purchase the new album, on her website.

See highlights from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss below.

Comments