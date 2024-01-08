Photos: FIFTH AVENUE, A Jazz Musical Comedy to Open At Don't Tell Mama

Max and Willy are business partners chasing the "American Dream," but who keep getting caught up in other people's schemes. Not this time! Bankrolled by Tommy Grace, the two immigrant childhood friends are determined to "go legit."

Their Hell's Kitchen nightclub in the West 40's is designed to make patrons think they've arrived in the East 50's. What could go wrong? Plenty. Find out starting January 8 at Don't Tell Mama! for Susan Crawford & Dan Seidman’s musical journey into Hell’s Kitchen in 1928 -- Fifth Avenue – A Jazz Musical Comedy -- presented at that bastion of Broadway ballyhoo, Don’t Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York City (where better to present a musical about opening a 1928 nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen, than in a nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen? Running Monday nights from January 8 to February 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Reserve your seat for the first new musical of 2024!$25 Cover / $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person / CASH ONLY

Food Menu Available / Doors open at 6:15