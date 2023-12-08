Photos: Ben Jones Celebrates Sinatra At Birdland

On December 4, vocalist Ben Jones performed a thrilling celebration of Frank Sinatra in Let Me Be Frank at Birdland in NYC. Ben Jones and pianist/composer/musical director Ron Abel combined their considerable talents for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music celebrating the deep catalog of Frank Sinatra. Let Me Be Frank included swinging Sinatra standards and lush blue-eyed ballads from the songbooks of Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, and Sammy Cahn. Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to Sinatra's hits and deep cuts alike. It’s a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th century.

See photos below!

Ben Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. He's shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Helmuth Rilling, Michael Morgan, Val Diamond, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix. He was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco, for which he received the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Performance in a Musical. His last two solo shows–I Think I'm in Love and I Think We Should See Other People–were featured in BroadwayWorld's "Best of 2022."

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey