Photos: American Songbook Association's ON THE WHEELS OF A DREAM Gala at Kaufman Music Center

The 10/6 concert honored songwriting duo Ahrens & Flaherty

By: Oct. 12, 2025
On Monday, October 6, 2025, the American Songbook Association (ASA) held its fifth annual gala, Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream at the Kaufman Music Center, honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The pair behind hit shows as Once on This Island and Ragtime appeared, along with singers Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renee Daniels, Hannah Elless, Ann Kittredge, Janine LaManna, Kecia Lewis, Nathan Salstone, A.J. Shively, Elizabeth Stanley, Lili Thomas, Alton Fitzgerald White and Lillias White. The evening featured music direction by Daniel Green.

Jamie deRoy received the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award, named to celebrate the enormous contribution of Bill Sensenbrenner, who was passionate about the mission of the ASA and was the engine behind its education program. For more about the gala and the ASA's work, read a conversation about the gala with Executive Director Carolyn Montgomery.

Learn more about the American Songbook Association at americansongbookassociation.org

Below, see photos from the 10/6 evening snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

AJ Shivley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

AJ Shivley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Elizabeth Stanley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Elizabeth Stanley. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Carolyn Montgomery. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

PS 2025 from Bayside Queens was well represented! Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lillias White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kecia Lewis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kecia Lewis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Kittredge. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Ann Kittredge. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lilli Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lilli Thomas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Jamie deRoy. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Hannah Elless. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Hannah Elless. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nikki Renee Daniels. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nikki Renee Daniels. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Janine LaManna. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Janine LaManna. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nathan Salstone. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Nathan Salstone. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kate Baldwin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Kate Baldwin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alton Fitzgerald White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Alton Fitzgerald White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss



