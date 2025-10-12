Photos: American Songbook Association's ON THE WHEELS OF A DREAM Gala at Kaufman Music Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, October 6, 2025, the American Songbook Association (ASA) held its fifth annual gala, Ahrens and Flaherty: On the Wheels of a Dream at the Kaufman Music Center, honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The pair behind hit shows as Once on This Island and Ragtime appeared, along with singers Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renee Daniels, Hannah Elless, Ann Kittredge, Janine LaManna, Kecia Lewis, Nathan Salstone, A.J. Shively, Elizabeth Stanley, Lili Thomas, Alton Fitzgerald White and Lillias White. The evening featured music direction by Daniel Green.

Jamie deRoy received the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award, named to celebrate the enormous contribution of Bill Sensenbrenner, who was passionate about the mission of the ASA and was the engine behind its education program. For more about the gala and the ASA's work, read a conversation about the gala with Executive Director Carolyn Montgomery.

Learn more about the American Songbook Association at americansongbookassociation.org

