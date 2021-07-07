Photos: Alexandra Silber, Jelani Remy And More Star In I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN At Feinstein's/54 Below

Last week on Monday, June 28th, I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been, returned to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a sold out, fully vaccinated crowd!

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Check out photos below!

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber is, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The evening again gave performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The concert boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, in ways one would never imagine. I WISH is also about including wishes for a welcoming, imaginative, equitable, and celebratory vision and revision of the stage post the pandemic. I WISH will be back at 54 Below in October, January, April and June! More news to follow on what stars will pop up at future incarnations of this amazing 54 Below concert series!

The evening was again produced by Jen Sandler and had music direction by Drew Wutke.

View exciting coverage of the evening from Broadway World's Bobby Patrick here.

Performers in the June incarnation included Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Mason Alexander Park (Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop", Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King), Matthew Scott (An American in Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim) and Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson



